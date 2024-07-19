We will ever see another "golden" Era again?

The question of whether we will ever see another era with champions of Silva, GSP, Fedor and Jones simultaneously is intriguing and reflects the evolving landscape of MMA. Each of these fighters not only dominated their divisions but also transcended the sport with their skills, charisma, and impact on the UFC's global appeal.



However, predicting another simultaneous reign of champions of their caliber is challenging. MMA has evolved significantly since their prime years, with new talents emerging across different weight classes. The sport's competitive nature and the depth of talent make it difficult for any single fighter to achieve the level of dominance that Silva, GSP, and Jones exhibited simultaneously.



Do you guys think We will ever see 3-4 Champs with over 10 title defences at once again?