  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

We officially went back to 2004 with the Heavyweight division

Sms_productions713

Sms_productions713

It can’t rain all the time
@Orange
Joined
Jan 2, 2023
Messages
461
Reaction score
816
Look, its a fact its a form of blatant ducking on jones part. However, lets not try to pretend the heavyweight division is good.

Now i know why everyone keeps saying " but Aspinall finished 5 of the top 10 heavyweights" thats like arlovski bragging that he defended his title vs justin Eilers and Paul buentello, or frank mir beating wes sims and tank abbot to get a shot.

This division is trash, and we all know its trash. Call it ducking or whatever, but dont try and spin the narrative like beating pavelich and tybura means any damn thing.

You all know damn well if the heavyweight division was what it used to be at its peak, that all these guys would be top 15-20. Be honest with yourselves like Jones was with the LHW division... it became trash, and he was becoming the 2004 arlovski and sylvia run, beating the OSP and anthony smith's of the world.

It's hard trying to turn Chicken Shit, into Chicken salad with this division
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,252,511
Messages
56,528,045
Members
175,264
Latest member
MEG MMA

Share this page

Back
Top