We officially went back to 2004 with the Heavyweight division

Look, its a fact its a form of blatant ducking on jones part. However, lets not try to pretend the heavyweight division is good.



Now i know why everyone keeps saying " but Aspinall finished 5 of the top 10 heavyweights" thats like arlovski bragging that he defended his title vs justin Eilers and Paul buentello, or frank mir beating wes sims and tank abbot to get a shot.



This division is trash, and we all know its trash. Call it ducking or whatever, but dont try and spin the narrative like beating pavelich and tybura means any damn thing.



You all know damn well if the heavyweight division was what it used to be at its peak, that all these guys would be top 15-20. Be honest with yourselves like Jones was with the LHW division... it became trash, and he was becoming the 2004 arlovski and sylvia run, beating the OSP and anthony smith's of the world.



It's hard trying to turn Chicken Shit, into Chicken salad with this division