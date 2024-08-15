We need to talk about Eric Roberts

Jack Reacheround

Jack Reacheround

Titanium Belt
@Titanium
Joined
Mar 21, 2004
Messages
41,226
Reaction score
11,895
I don’t understand why he is in all these C and D movies. He has been in real movies before. He’s a good actor. Yet he is in a ton of really low budget, straight to video movies.

I have three theories as to why that might be, but I’m looking for more:

1. Maybe he’s antisemitic so nobody gives him any roles?

2. Maybe he enjoys doing those low budget films just because it’s an opportunity to act, or he likes being the big dick on set, or both?

3. Maybe he just needs the money?

Idk. Any ideas?
 
I liked his Cameo's in Greys Anatomy.
 
Last edited:
wZHBfu.gif
 
Jack Reacheround said:
I don’t understand why he is in all these C and D movies. He has been in real movies before. He’s a good actor. Yet he is in a ton of really low budget, straight to video movies.

I have three theories as to why that might be, but I’m looking for more:

1. Maybe he’s antisemitic so nobody gives him any roles?

2. Maybe he enjoys doing those low budget films just because it’s an opportunity to act, or he likes being the big dick on set, or both?

3. Maybe he just needs the money?

Idk. Any ideas?
Click to expand...
It could be a combination of being bad with money, so having to always hop to another project quickly and that taking his market value down over time
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,245,093
Messages
56,028,334
Members
175,038
Latest member
andre.

Share this page

Back
Top