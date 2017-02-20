We have guests over and my dad wont stop talking

RockstarChris
Whenever we have guests over my dad literally talks at them nonstop. I just stand there for a few minutes but then go off to talk to other people about how he doesn't stop talking. Meanwhile the person he is talking to looks really uncomfortable.
I have told my dad about this before and he doesn't care. Im out of options what do i do.
