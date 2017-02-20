We have guests over and my dad wont stop talking

my mom is similar, she allows the other person to speak, and never talks over them...



but she cannot stand more than 5 seconds of silence, if the guest stops talking, she will immediately start talking and usually tries asking them questions to get them to talk



its actually reall good for sales, which she did most of her life, and social gatherings because she gets people into the conversation, but its unbearable for long periods of time alone with her. she never gives you a moment to just think, if she senses you dont want to talk shell rapidfire ask you questions about your interests to make you talk