We have guests over and my dad wont stop talking

Whenever we have guests over my dad literally talks at them nonstop. I just stand there for a few minutes but then go off to talk to other people about how he doesn't stop talking. Meanwhile the person he is talking to looks really uncomfortable.

I have told my dad about this before and he doesn't care. Im out of options what do i do.
 
Definitely feel your pain on this one. I've seen my dad telling the same crappy jokes for like 20 years. Sometimes he will not shut up.
 
My Mom is the same way, she is a wonderful person, but once she starts talking, it is really uncomfortable. Honestly there really is nothing you can do, once someone gets old and set in their ways it is very hard for them to change.
 
My dad would just start talking to random people about anything it was so embarrassing. No matter where we were. I feel your pain but at that age are they gonna change? Probably not
 
I would be the guy your dad is yapping away at. I'm a very quiet guy but for some reason strangers feel the need to talk to me.

I guess I'm just a good listener because I let them talk and throw in an occasional comment.
 
You live with your Dad?
 
Put me in the category of having a talkitive over friendly dad. Not just friends, he'll talk up strangers too.

We've had a million talks to him about it. I don't think he'll ever change. Probably too late now.

I guess it could he worse. He could be an asshole to everyone instead of being too friendly.
 
my mom is similar, she allows the other person to speak, and never talks over them...

but she cannot stand more than 5 seconds of silence, if the guest stops talking, she will immediately start talking and usually tries asking them questions to get them to talk

its actually reall good for sales, which she did most of her life, and social gatherings because she gets people into the conversation, but its unbearable for long periods of time alone with her. she never gives you a moment to just think, if she senses you dont want to talk shell rapidfire ask you questions about your interests to make you talk
 
If it's his house, stfu.
 
i realized i will be one of those dads, i have a set of jokes i always throw out because they land everytime... until my first live in girlfriend heard me make the same joke to like 10 strangers within a week. the stranger would be cracking up but my girlfriends eyes looked like they were gonna roll out of her head

my kids are going to get so sick of my jokes lol
 
i wonder what it is like knowing peopele that you can invite over irl
 
