Captain Insano said: Good for Khabib.



People waste their lives on phones and computers and social media

Their "lives". . . .or what's left of them.I was living in the UK for several years recently, and I couldn't help but feel/notice that the average normalized culture there was:-work your shit job that isn't fulfilling-spend 94% of your payslip on monthly expenditures (rent, utilities, data plans, insurances, council tax, etc.,)-only binge-watch netflix and doomscroll social media.-no hobbies, interests, sport, etc., They encroach too much on social media and Netflix time!