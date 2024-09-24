This was 1 of the most visually stunning films I've seen since Avatar 2. It could be a film that gets more appreciated years later than right now. I think if you took acid or shrooms before seeing this you might think it's the best film of all time. This is Coppolas jump into science fiction, Caesar is able to do things like stop time at certain times. Nathalie Emmanuel to me is one of if not the most sexy women alive in Hollywood. She has a few scenes in here that was worth the admission alone.



Shia LaBeouf was great, I won't ruin his character but if you're a fan of Shia you might get a good kick from him in here. There's a certain scene with Shia, Audrey and Voight that was really good and funny. It's not a comedy but I did laugh a few times.



Adam Driver held his own as the lead, I thought he did a really good job. The story can get confusing and out there but I was never bored watching it. Plus it sticks the landing for the ending and wraps up nicely.



I plan on seeing this again on Wed or Thursday this week. Is it great? No. Is it good? At best yes. I thought it was a really decent to good movie that was entertaining and it can keep you glued to the screen because of how beautiful the cinematography is.



I think most likely the film bombs and he loses money on the film.

Its not a must see film by any means, not even a top 10 Coppola movie, but i enjoyed it for what it was.



6 or 7/10