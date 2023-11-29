Wasted Wrestling Themes.

I loved the King of My World Jericho themeRight off the bat with thatlyric and that similar drum beat to his usual theme, it nails his character at the time. I can just picture him smugly dancing with his undisputed championships to it.It works well for him being a heel and then he could have switched back to his original theme for a face turn. I like having different music for heel and face runs. Supposedly, Chris hated it and thus he only used it very briefly in the fall of 02.