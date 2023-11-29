Wasted Wrestling Themes.

Smigg
Gold Belt
@Gold
- Joined
- Mar 10, 2004
- Messages
- 18,797
- Reaction score
- 6,138
This thread is for the entrance themes you felt were way too good for the act, or even the show that they were on. Or themes that were used for a short while, and then changed.
One that always came to mind for me was Jack Gallagher's heel theme. Cool sounding theme like this, and it was put on a midcarder, in the cruiserweight division, on 205 Live.
One that always came to mind for me was Jack Gallagher's heel theme. Cool sounding theme like this, and it was put on a midcarder, in the cruiserweight division, on 205 Live.