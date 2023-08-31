Wasabi, or Hot Mustard?

Neither. I only use wasabi sparingly with sashimi. I am not a big fan of Chinese mustard. I would use a plum/duck sauce on the egg roll. I don't buy both sauces though. I don't know how to pair it with other types of food. I feel like I am wasting wasabi and Chinese mustard if I bought them. It's going to just sit in the fridge for years.



Oh yea that Vietnamese feet sauce is really good for egg rolls. I don't know what it is called or how to make it. It smells really bad but the taste is awesome.