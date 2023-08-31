Wasabi, or Hot Mustard?

No doubt. I always use Wasabi with Sushi, but i am questioning if i prefer Wasabi with eggs rolls and such vs hot mustard.You can't compare them, they compliment different types of food.
Mustard with sashimi would be garbage.
Wasabi on a hotdog could be interesting, but mustards gonna come out on top.
I'd rather drench everything in some fresh salsa Verde from a Mexican girl who grew up in San Diego.
No doubt. I always use Wasabi with Sushi, but i am questioning if i prefer Wasabi with eggs rolls and such vs hot mustard.
That must be new, only tried salsa Verde made from tomatilos.I'd rather drench everything in salsa Verde made from a Mexican girl.
Both good qualitys. But i beg to differ about Wasabi being hotter. My Hot mustard is crazy hot. And my Pure Japanese Wasabi is sweet.Hot mustard is nice.
Vinegar's acid adds heat
Makes that pasty treat.
Wasabi's hotter,
Burns the nostrils with good pain.
Eyes well up with tears.
Nah no rice.