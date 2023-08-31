Wasabi, or Hot Mustard?

I can't decide what is better.
20230831-010045.jpg


20230831-010529.jpg
 
wildchild88 said:
You can't compare them, they compliment different types of food.

Mustard with sashimi would be garbage.

Wasabi on a hotdog could be interesting, but mustards gonna come out on top.
No doubt. I always use Wasabi with Sushi, but i am questioning if i prefer Wasabi with eggs rolls and such vs hot mustard.
 
I'd rather drench everything in some fresh salsa Verde from a Mexican girl who grew up in San Diego.
 
I remember when Steve-O snorted wasabi and then puked all over the plate.
 
I can't decide whats better with Char Sui.
20230831-012530.jpg
 
Chest Rockwell said:
I'd rather drench everything in salsa Verde made from a Mexican girl.
That must be new, only tried salsa Verde made from tomatilos.


Hot mustard is nice.
Vinegar's acid adds heat
Makes that pasty treat.

Wasabi's hotter,
Burns the nostrils with good pain.
Eyes well up with tears.
 
nonoob said:
Hot mustard is nice.
Vinegar's acid adds heat
Makes that pasty treat.

Wasabi's hotter,
Burns the nostrils with good pain.
Eyes well up with tears.
Both good qualitys. But i beg to differ about Wasabi being hotter. My Hot mustard is crazy hot. And my Pure Japanese Wasabi is sweet.
 
Neither. I only use wasabi sparingly with sashimi. I am not a big fan of Chinese mustard. I would use a plum/duck sauce on the egg roll. I don't buy both sauces though. I don't know how to pair it with other types of food. I feel like I am wasting wasabi and Chinese mustard if I bought them. It's going to just sit in the fridge for years.

Oh yea that Vietnamese feet sauce is really good for egg rolls. I don't know what it is called or how to make it. It smells really bad but the taste is awesome.
 
hot mustard, but I don't enjoy the flavour of wasabi

gimme hot sauce/salsa tho
 
Not really a hot stuff person, but it’d have to be hot mustard for me. Both are great though, horse radish not so much lol
 
