Was Tyron Woodley’s championship reign overrated?

Bearknuckle

Bearknuckle

Silver Belt
@Silver
Joined
Aug 16, 2014
Messages
10,602
Reaction score
10,251
Looking back now. I remember him considering himself up there near GSP as far as WW greatness. But seeing his run shows he didnt fight a ton of top guys and everyone he fought was basically trash after.

Had a draw vs thompson where many thought thompson won.

another extremely close fight vs thompson

Demian maia decision

Destroyed till who was very overated and has been terrible since.

thompson
Thompson
Maia
Till

is that really that good?

the constant rematches imo ruin a fighters legacy. Even usman wasted his prime title reign fighting masvidal twice.

My ww goatness:
Gsp

usman
Hughes
Woodley.
 
Yes, but was mainly the GSP haters desperately trying to over rate him into WW GOAT as some sort of blemish to GSP, because they were still bitter about Silva's blemishes, as this forum had a sort of Silva vs GSP faction comment/thread war<45>!

Even though they weren't as vocal with Usman, they did try to do the same with Usman too!

<WhatItIs>
 
Yeah, razor thin decisions against WB that many think he should have lost. Landed one punch vs Maia and stuffed takedowns the whole fight. Also Darren Till may be the worst title contender in UFC history and could arguably be on a 7 fight l streak
 
4 title defenses is an impressive career no matter what.
But those were 4 weak defenses. Wonderboy is legit as they come, but he barely squeaked by in those wins by a razor’s edge in 2 of the most boring title fights ever.
Massacred Till, who was on a tear at the time.
Another snooze fest with Maia.
 
Woodley is a class act, just an awesome guy, I've never seen another fighter give the money back to their opponent after they miss weight like he did. Also his championship is underrated with how people talk about him here.

At the time he was pretty much the only real champion defending his belt normally, this was the Conor era time when everyone was chasing money fights. I place him slightly lower than Usman, but not by much.
 
Last edited:
He had a great run.

Wonderboy was nearly unbeatable back then.

Maia was subbing guys left and right and was not even taking any punishment in his many fights prior.

Till was a scary and huge WW. Undefeated i think at the time too no?
 
Last edited:
Overrated by whom?

Most fans hated him or didn't care.

The non-shill MMA media all mocked the idea that he was anywhere near GSP.
 
OmegaRugal said:
He had a great run.

Wonderboy was nearly u beatable back then.

Maia was subbing guys left and right and was not even taking any punishment in his many fights prior.

Till was a scary and huge WW.
Click to expand...
Wonderboy was his only legit contender and be struggled in both fights

maia was 40 yrs old

Till is a big ww…thats about all anyone can say. Till has been terrible since and like another poster said, probably the weakest title challenger. He was fast tracked and exposed for it.
 
TWood had no fear, he earned his place as a champ. He fought his ass off, ducked no one and took no prisoners. PinkyDana slammed him - no big surprise.
 
Imagine what even the nutty later version of GSP with the alien probe stuck in his ass would have done to Woodley?

Tyron would have gotten jabbed to hell and back for a few rounds, then dumped on his back repeatedly for the later rounds once he gassed out. 50-43

Phisher said:
Overrated by whom?

Most fans hated him or didn't care.

The non-shill MMA media all mocked the idea that he was anywhere near GSP.
Click to expand...
 
Tyron also either raised or donated $ to help out Stephan Bonnar after his his house burned.

That was very kind of him.

Tweak896 said:
Woodley is a class act, just an awesome guy, I've never seen another fighter give the money back to their opponent after they miss weight like he did. Also his championship is underrated with how people talk about him here. At the time he was pretty much the only real champion defending his belt normally, this was the Conor era time when everyone was chasing money fights. I place him slightly lower than Usman, but not by much.
Click to expand...
 
Fought a better striker than GSP ever did in Wonderboy.
Fought a better grappler than GSP ever did in Maia.

GSP had the better run for sure but Tyron wasn't exactly out here fighting bums either.
 
It was extremely overrated at the time, extremely underrated now. Woodleys run was more impressive than Usman's
 
He was terrified of both Wonderboy and Maia, and threw like 15 total strikes in each of those fights. If Woodley would have dominated Wonderboy in the same manner that GSP dominated everyone (except Hendricks) that would have been a huge feather in his cap.


Also Jake Shields > Demian Maia

chaos_36 said:
Fought a better striker than GSP ever did in Wonderboy.
Fought a better grappler than GSP ever did in Maia.

GSP had the better run for sure but Tyron wasn't exactly out here fighting bums either.
Click to expand...
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,247,089
Messages
56,175,111
Members
175,095
Latest member
bigfulla

Share this page

Back
Top