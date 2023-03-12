Was Tyron Woodley’s championship reign overrated?

Looking back now. I remember him considering himself up there near GSP as far as WW greatness. But seeing his run shows he didnt fight a ton of top guys and everyone he fought was basically trash after.



Had a draw vs thompson where many thought thompson won.



another extremely close fight vs thompson



Demian maia decision



Destroyed till who was very overated and has been terrible since.



is that really that good?



the constant rematches imo ruin a fighters legacy. Even usman wasted his prime title reign fighting masvidal twice.



My ww goatness:

Gsp



usman

Hughes

Woodley.