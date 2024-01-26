Was the Dad Wrong to Jump in and Stop This Choke in a Wresting Match?

mkt said: I love it when some other older guys are on here. I haven't watched wrasslin' since I was a kid but loved Jake the Snake and his DDT. I've always wondered if someone has tried it in MMA? I know Sapp did a piledriver on Big Nog. Click to expand...

mkt said: Yeah, I think the issue wasn't getting one arm under his chin. It was using his other arm and grasping his hands together--which looked like a modified RNC. But it was brief and a bit hard to see what really happened.

ChickenBrother said: Yeah having been on both the giving and receiving ends of a lot of these, compliance holds are a big part of folkstyle wrestling. Technically subs aren't allowed but the intent is to make it as miserable as possible for your opponent within the rules so they let you pin them. In your second image above, bottom guy is in a position where he can either turn away from opponent and choke himself, or turn into him to relieve the choke and get pinned. But referee discretion is required to rule if tori is just applying a blatant choke, which can get subjective.

ChickenBrother said: Yeah I loved Jake the Snake as well lol. I did take some small cold comfort after taking the L when some teammates were jokingly giving me shit about "being DQed for attempting a DDT in a Judo match." But I had been trying to pull him over into sumi gaeshi and he just slammed his own head into the mat. A lot of things are happening at once in scrambles and I guess that's why you need a ref to make the call.

There are 2 problems with doing a DDT in real life. First problem is that you don't end up in a very good position so unless you KTFO the opponent with it you probably should think twice about it. The second is obiously that if you grab someone in a headlock and just fall backward as snappy as possible they're not going to immediately collapse head first but instead carry your weight with their neck shortly before collapsing down slowly like when you jump into a guillotine choke. This can be mitigated in 3 different ways: 1. DDT them while they're on both knees (this isn't a common position so it doesn't really offer itself. 2. move close towards your opponent when dropping down (this will just make it a sacrificing throw and it will roll them over, not hit their head on the floor) 3. Lift them off their feet. The third one makes most sense, which is the reason you actually see a front neck chancery in MMA sometimes. It also offers the great option to move into top position.Ahh, got it. It's not visible in the video what happens with his right hand after he went under the arm and grabbed the shoulder. Makes me wonder when it precisely becomes illegal. Could he just push with the wrist of one arm into the wrist of the other arm to add pressure as long as there is no grasping or connection going on?It's the exact same issue as with shoulder locks (except ude garami) in Judo. Uke has to be able to escape the lock into a bad position for himself.Brutal DDT-like head landings can happen a lot when you Khabareli people as well. Georgian grips can be quite the head traps.