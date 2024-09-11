Was Rich “The Math Man” Franklin the biggest overachiever in MMA history?

Rich was the original uncoordinated, non-fluid, self-taught appearing MMA fighter.But you can not deny his success. He had some extraordinary wins over guys you would think would have blown through Rich.From what was said during his time, Rich was extremely hard working and disciplined. All was going well till Andy showed up and made Rich look like a complete novice.People these days talk about Dricus overachieving but DDP is way more talented that Franklin ever was.Honorable mention on this topic goes to Thomas “The Meth-Man” Denny for also overachieving.