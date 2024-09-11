Was Rich “The Math Man” Franklin the biggest overachiever in MMA history?

Rich was the original uncoordinated, non-fluid, self-taught appearing MMA fighter.


But you can not deny his success. He had some extraordinary wins over guys you would think would have blown through Rich.

From what was said during his time, Rich was extremely hard working and disciplined. All was going well till Andy showed up and made Rich look like a complete novice.

People these days talk about Dricus overachieving but DDP is way more talented that Franklin ever was.


las-vegas-nv-rich-franklin-poses-for-a-portrait-on-july-9-2012-in-las-vegas-nevada.jpg



Honorable mention on this topic goes to Thomas “The Meth-Man” Denny for also overachieving.
 
Wins over

Wanderlei Silva x2
Chuck Lidell
Yushin Okami

One of the best to do it at MW. Love that guy.
 
MarleyLynx said:
Wins over

Wanderlei Silva x2
Chuck Lidell
Yushin Okami

One of the best to do it at MW. Love that guy.
Whoa…”one of the best to do it “???!

Chuck and Wandy were 250 years old in fight years when Rich beat them…

Never go full cookoo man
 
I mean Forrest Griffin won the title, in the golden era for LHW…….
 
LEWIS540 said:
I mean Forrest Griffin won the title, in the golden era for LHW…….
He beat an injured Shogun who wrecked Forrest in the rematch and UD’d a headcase in Rampage…

Forrest is literally a HL reel of getting KTFO in funny ways.
 
DiazSlap said:
Whoa…”one of the best to do it “???!

Chuck and Wandy were 250 years old in fight years when Rich beat them…

Never go full cookoo man
Very few middleweights have ever had wins over guys like that.
Yes he has losses but to who? Monsters. Anderson? Henderson?

The guy is a legend.
 
Yes, he's slightly overrated by historians. He's often mentioned before Bustamante, but Busta is much better martial artist than Rich. That's why Busta is still coaching jiujitsu experts, while Franklin is doing management job for ONE FC. (I have Busta at no.2 at MW, behind Silva)
 
Sigh, everybody fought like Dricus back in the day lol
 
