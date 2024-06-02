Was Islam vs Poirier the greatest title fight of all time?

JustOnce

JustOnce

On Hiatus
@Gold
Joined
Jan 22, 2015
Messages
23,501
Reaction score
26,975
For FLW, it's probably MM vs Cejudo 2.
For BW...hm.....maybe Cruz vs TJ?
For FW, it's Aldo vs Mendes 2.
For LW, before this one, I'd say Conor vs Khabib or Volk vs Islam or Edgar vs Maynard 2.
For WW, it's GSP vs Hendricks. (No Rory vs Robbie. Overated fight big time). I will always have a soft spot for GSP vs Hughes 2 though.
For MW, I'd say, hm.....I'm going to say Izzy vs Pereira 2. I am def partial to Silva vs Weidman 1 personally.
For LHW, it's Jones vs Cormier 1. Though Machida vs Shogun 1 will always be one of the greatest fights, if not the greatest fight of all time.
For HW, it's probably Fedor vs Crocop or Stipe vs Cormier 2. Bigfoot vs Hunto was pretty madness though.

For Women's 145, it's Cyborg vs Nunes.
For Women's 135, it's Nunes vs Pena 1.
For Women's 125, it's Shev vs Grasso 1.
For Women's 115, it's Joanna vs Zhang 1.

I'd argue Islam vs Poirier might have been the greatest title fight of all time. Back and forth, big ass underdog putting up the gallant fight against arguably the best p4p fighter on the planet, all bloody and beat up and fight to the very last round ending in a finish. It's not the recency thing, but I think it might have been the best title fight. Because, no one from this list had an underdog put up such a back and forth effort in such an exciting way. Pena fight you could say was like that, but compared to these guys, those two girls are as skilled as Donald Trump supporting rednecks and Nunes quit.
 
No. I'd even put the volk Islam 1 fight higher.
 
I can think of at least 2 Alex Gustafsson title fights that were better.
 
Of all time??? GTFO of here

It was a good title fight. I ain't shitting on it, but damn. Calm down.
 
Im confused, how was that the best anything? That wasn't even a top 5 LW title fight.
 
No but it was awesome. Had everyone in my house going wild. Poirier exceeded expectations
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,239,427
Messages
55,630,900
Members
174,861
Latest member
Luminous Knight

Share this page

Back
Top