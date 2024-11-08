Was DC a better boxer than Fedor?

Honestely I think DC faced more great strikers than Fedor in his career



Most guys Fedor was smashing were grapplers. He could match with Crocop striking what was amazing, but he took the fight to the ground for a good part of the time. Hunt he basically won taking to the ground too. Maybe Arlovski was the only great boxer than Fedor won 100% on foot.



DC on another hand beaten Gustafsson in a fight that was almost 100% on foot. He knock Miocic out in the first round and was beating him for at leart four rounds in the revenche. IMO DC striking credentials are better