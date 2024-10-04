Was Conor Huen the Conor McGregor of EliteXC/Strikeforce?

The called shots, the passionate post fight interviews and the bravado.


Was Huen the superstar before McGegregormania but on a smaller scale?


I say yes.
 
Bobby Boulders said:
He was the Conor of IFL
Member that one little white kid in IFL that was the flavor of the moment, he had everyone all excited about his first few wins, looked like a star in the making and then he got pummeled to death, forget his name, wonder whatever happened to him
 
Pliny Pete said:
Member that one little white kid in IFL that was the flavor of the moment, he had everyone all excited about his first few wins, looked like a star in the making and then he got pummeled to death, forget his name, wonder whatever happened to him
I remember Benji Radach quickly disposing of everyone he fought, like several opponents in a row, and then Matt Horwich jaggling his way around the ring all weird and surviving situations that would have finished most fighters, until Radach gassed and Horwich putting him away with a nice head kick. Is that who you're talking about??
 
Bobby Boulders said:
I remember Benji Radach quickly disposing of everyone he fought, like several opponents in a row, and then Matt Horwich jaggling his way around the ring all weird and surviving situations that would have finished most fighters, until Radach gassed and Horwich putting him away with a nice head kick. Is that who you're talking about??
No, this was a scrawny kid, think he was only like 18 or 19 years old, he finally got beat when he got pinned to the mat and punched into Bolivian
 
Pliny Pete said:
No, this was a scrawny kid, think he was only like 18 or 19 years old, he finally got beat when he got pinned to the mat and punched into Bolivian
I will have to ponder on that. I watched and was a fan, but that was half a lifetime ago now lol
 
Bobby Boulders said:
I will have to ponder on that. I watched and was a fan, but that was half a lifetime ago now lol
Those were fun days with all these different promotions all over the place with different rule sets and varying levels of production values, every other week a new show popped up on a different channel, it was all very new and exciting, it was the Wild West and I loved it
 
Pliny Pete said:
Yea, that was him, he went 12-0 and then got crushed, looks like he had a decent regional career though, good for him
Never watched his IFL and WEC fights but did catch a few of his in Bellator and WSOF.

One of the guys, along with Sandro, who helped legitimize Bellator's talent at the time.
 
Pliny Pete said:
Those were fun days with all these different promotions all over the place with different rule sets and varying levels of production values, every other week a new show popped up on a different channel, it was all very new and exciting, it was the Wild West and I loved it
I really miss those days. There were a lot of high level guys across several promotions, and we could have those "what if?" fantasy matchups that we don't really get to have as much anymore.

Side note, a lot of those IFL guys ended up building names, and more than I realized ended up in Strikeforce.
 
