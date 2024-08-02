Was BJ Penn in his prime in GSP x BJ II?

Can’t Handle My Riddum said: The fight that ended his prime was the fight against discipline. I've always felt that he could have had the world at his feet had he been a more disciplined fighter. Click to expand...

It certainly wasn’t a good sign seeing Penn blow off TC on the newly invented for that fight, UFC Primetime tv show.All the talent in the world. I don’t want to say it was wasted. Because he was a 2 division champion. But if he had the work ethic of GSP, he’d be much higher in GOAT discussions. And could have had a big run at LW. 8+ defences, etc.2 guys wired differently from eachother. And the results pretty much show that. They both accomplished great things. But one accomplished more, and lost MUCH less.