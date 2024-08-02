Was BJ Penn in his prime in GSP x BJ II?

DanDragon Machi

DanDragon Machi

Orange Belt
@Orange
Joined
Jan 28, 2014
Messages
434
Reaction score
71
I've watched BJ x Hughes rand BJ x GSP II in a row recently and the difference in BJ's speed, explosion and athleticism compared to his rematch with GSP was very large. In my opinio the BJ who was defeated by GSP and Hughes II was still a great fighter but was not more in his physicall prime. In your opinion, what was the key fight that ended his prime? He looked pretty good agains Sanchez but I think he had better days
 
Probably Sherk , Joe Daddy and Florian fights... He was around 10 years in the fight game come GSP II...
 
Yes he was. He was nearing the end of it by the end of 2010.
 
Penn was at his peak when he trained with the Marinovich brothers; his back-to-back lightweight title bouts against Diego Sanchez and Kenny Florian. This was motivated, in shape, peak, Penn.

Penn then leaves Marinovich midway through training camp for Penn's first fight with Frankie Edgar. His decline started at this point and concluded with one of the worst finishes of any career in the UFC.
 
Can’t Handle My Riddum said:
The fight that ended his prime was the fight against discipline. I've always felt that he could have had the world at his feet had he been a more disciplined fighter.
Click to expand...
It certainly wasn’t a good sign seeing Penn blow off TC on the newly invented for that fight, UFC Primetime tv show.

All the talent in the world. I don’t want to say it was wasted. Because he was a 2 division champion. But if he had the work ethic of GSP, he’d be much higher in GOAT discussions. And could have had a big run at LW. 8+ defences, etc.

2 guys wired differently from eachother. And the results pretty much show that. They both accomplished great things. But one accomplished more, and lost MUCH less.
 
I met BJ Penn at the Las Vegas airport and asked him if he was in his prime before that fight. He said yes and was going ‘to the death and he’s not joking about that.’
 
DOMMA said:
Penn was at his peak when he trained with the Marinovich brothers; his back-to-back lightweight title bouts against Diego Sanchez and Kenny Florian. This was motivated, in shape, peak, Penn.

Penn then leaves Marinovich midway through training camp for Penn's first fight with Frankie Edgar. His decline started at this point and concluded with one of the worst finishes of any career in the UFC.
Click to expand...
Maybe he had two peaks? He was cleary slower in his second lost by St.Pierre if compared with his previous fights. But I think the BJ who crusehd Hughes in first round was better who BJ who destroyed Sanchez
 
Kowboy On Sherdog said:
Probably Sherk , Joe Daddy and Florian fights... He was around 10 years in the fight game come GSP II...
Click to expand...
GSP II was between the Sherk and Florian fights. So literally right in the middle of his prime.
The Marinovich years in general were his prime, I would say.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,244,193
Messages
55,959,755
Members
175,010
Latest member
admnri

Share this page

Back
Top