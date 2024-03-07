Its Savottas sleeping pad its truly awesome.
Its expensive but its the good stuff.
Savotta is a Finnish brand that makes a lot to the Finnish army, the quality just top notch. Often "simple" design and not fancy but it will hold up for years.
Violence/Genocide: Do not condone violence or genocide on a person or group of people. You are free to attack a person or groups ideas but you are crossing the line when calling for violence. This will be heavily enforced in threads with breaking news involving victims.
This site uses cookies to help personalise content, tailor your experience and to keep you logged in if you register.
By continuing to use this site, you are consenting to our use of cookies.