  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Crime Walgreens CEO describes drawback of anti-shoplifting strategy: ‘When you lock things up…you don’t sell as many of them’

White Whale

White Whale

Black Belt
@Black
Joined
Feb 25, 2006
Messages
6,748
Reaction score
13,233
Walgreens strategy of locking up merchandise — from deodorants to bags of M&M’s — to deter theft has backfired, according to CEO Tim Wentworth.

“It is a hand-to-hand combat battle still, unfortunately, but it does impact how sales work through the store because when you lock things up, for example, you don’t sell as many of them,” Wentworth said during a Jan. 10 earnings call.

His admission of continued thefts comes as the company faces mounting losses. In response, Walgreens is looking to save $1 billion by closing approximately 1,200 underperforming stores by 2027, with 500 of those closures slated for this year.

The impact is particularly pronounced in the Bay Area, where Walgreens confirmed numerous closures, including five in the East Bay and 12 in San Francisco next month. The San Francisco stores are scheduled to close between Feb. 24 and Feb. 27, affecting locations in the Bayview, Downtown/Civic Center, Ingleside, Inner Richmond, Marina, Mission, Nob Hill, Outer Sunset, Parkside, SoMa and Western Addition neighborhoods.

This decision follows earlier closures in the city.

Despite these hurdles, Walgreens reported a 7.5% increase in sales year over year for the first quarter of 2025.

SFGATE previously reported that the store closures have raised concerns among community members, particularly regarding access to pharmacy services in affected neighborhoods. Walgreens stated that it will work with community stakeholders to minimize disruptions and that employees from closed stores will have the chance to work at other nearby locations.

SFGATE reached out to Walgreens for comment but did not immediately hear back.

fortune.com

Walgreens CEO describes drawback of anti-shoplifting strategy: ‘When you lock things up…you don’t sell as many of them’

Walgreens' CEO talked about the flip side of investing in increased security on a recent earnings call.
fortune.com fortune.com

In a challenging retail landscape, Walgreens Boots Alliance shared plans to revamp its strategy in a Q1 2025 earnings call. Despite reporting a 23% year-over-year decline in adjusted EPS to $0.51, the pharmacy giant outperformed expectations, buoyed by robust cost management and strength in U.S. pharmacy services. CEO Tim Wentworth emphasized the company’s commitment to a “retail pharmacy-led turnaround,” underpinned by strategic store closures, enhanced customer engagement, and a renewed focus on health and wellness offerings.

The company plans to close approximately 450 additional stores in 2025, noting that the stores that remain open outperform the ones designated for closure by approximately 250 basis points. Wentworth also acknowledged the ongoing struggle with shrink as a “hand-to-hand combat battle.” After reporting a 52% increase in shrink, or lost inventory, in 2020 and 2021, Walgreens invested in increased security that proved to be “largely ineffective.” And while many drug stores have taken to locking up commonly looted goods, Wentworth admitted, “When you lock things up…you don’t sell as many of them. We’ve kind of proven that pretty conclusively.

He hinted at “creative” solutions in development to tackle the shrink problem and improve in-store experiences—hopefully with a decrease in those pesky locks.

Walgreens CEO says locking up merchandise is hurting businesses and they plan on closing 450 stores.

This is Democrats fault with their soft on crime approach. The left's adoration of criminals is going to cause people to struggle to find ways to get their prescriptions.
 
Correct. Getting out of the ghetto is a far cheaper option.
 
method115 said:
That's strange honestly. I guess people just go somewhere else cause they don't want to deal with asking for someone to open it up?
Click to expand...

It's a staffing issue.

You got one old lady at the register, and you need to wait for her to finish ringing people up before she can slowly shuffle over to unlock the case you need.

At that point, fuck it there's a Target down the road.
 
That's strange honestly. I guess people just go somewhere else cause they don't want to deal with asking for someone to open it up?
shunyata said:
It's a staffing issue.

You got one old lady at the register, and you need to wait for her to finish ringing people up before she can slowly shuffle over to unlock the case you need.

At that point, fuck it there's a Target down the road.
Click to expand...

That's true every time I go into a walgreens or CVS now it's like on person working.
 
method115 said:
That's strange honestly. I guess people just go somewhere else cause they don't want to deal with asking for someone to open it up?
Click to expand...

I do it all the time at Walmart or Walgreens. I don't just go somewhere else. I normally just don't buy the thing because I don't always necessarily really need it right then and there.

I tried to buy a chainsaw at Home Depot and it took forever for the guy to come unlock it and then he told me he had to walk with me to the cash register. I told him I wasn't done shopping so he told me he would leave it over at the special service counter. After I grabbed some other stuff, I went to the counter to pay for it and they told me after they were done helping their customers, that they'd call someone to come walk it over to the register for me. I said fuck that and just went and bought one on Amazon instead.
 
This will only get worse as America becomes more diverse. There will be nowhere to hide. There's not a single diverse city in America left that is safe.
 
method115 said:
That's strange honestly. I guess people just go somewhere else cause they don't want to deal with asking for someone to open it up?
Click to expand...
Not to mention the danger the store is basically advertising. When you walk into a department store and everything is locked up, including the friggin' toothpaste, you know you're in fucksville.
 
HereticBD said:
Not to mention the danger the store is basically advertising. When you walk into a department store and everything is locked up, including the friggin' toothpaste, you know you're in fucksville.
Click to expand...

It sucks because this stuff is starting to creep into the nice areas as well because the people from fucksville are just driving over there to steal the unlocked shit.

avenue94 said:
Pretty much, waiting 5 or 10 mins for an understaffed store to send someone to help you get deodorant is an awful customer experience.
Click to expand...

Yep back in the day the only stuff that was locked up was maybe the small but expensive stuff like Mach 3 cartridges and that was only in the bad areas. These days it's like $3 deodorant and shampoo.
 
meanwhile, cvs health made $160B in pure profit in their fiscal year of 2024, up 17.65% from 2023 which was up 12% from 2022. shoplifting is really killing these companies.
 
Yeah, it’s like when I’m trying to get gas and it says “please see cashier”. I think “well I guess I don’t need gas today”
 
It would be more economical to hire cops to protect the store or allow security to actually put hands on people or restrain the merchandise
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

LeonardoBjj
Opinion Migrants flooding NYC’s justice system — making up ‘75% of arrests in Midtown’
2 3
Replies
46
Views
2K
Eric Silva 2.0
E

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,256,472
Messages
56,778,316
Members
175,399
Latest member
kuyapulls

Share this page

Back
Top