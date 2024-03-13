Economy Wake up babe! The new right-wing mask-off moment just dropped! "Make the plebes toil away until they die!"

So, the "anti-elitist" right wing has declared war against not just social security, but retirement in general.


Retirement is a "stupid idea" says Benny Shaps

Ben Shapiro, who I'm sure has done nothing but work his fingers to the bone throughout his whole life, thinks the idea of 65 year olds retiring is stupid. He's not alone in this.

Matt Walsh: "Social Security is unfair/morally atrocious"

Mr. Weakchin McBeardo himself has evidently deemed fit to take a break from fear mongering about queer people to tell us lowly poors about how not throwing the elderly into the meat grinder of capitalism is bad actually (and of course Elmo Muskrat has cosigned).

Now, I know this might sound harsh to you normies, being brainwashed by the liberal commie woke SJW MSM and all, but how about you think about Jebus for a second, huh?

Charlie Kirk: "Retirement isn't Biblical"

Checkmate atheists!
 
Da Speeit said:
Not a rw thing, just generally out of touch “talks for a living” guy thing. They’re so high on their own farts
No, it's very much a rw thing. The right has been against social security as long as it's been a thing. They are, always have been, and always will be pro capital and anti labor. It's kinda their thing
 
Daverisimo said:
Remember when Biden had them all stand and clap when he made them promise not to touch social security at the SOTU address last year?

Something tells me that clip is about to pop up in about a million ads with Trump talking about SS cuts playing in the background
 
Two midgets (they are both like 5 foot nothing and have the bodies and in bens case the voice, of a 12 year old) who are so insecure about lacking in traditional male virtues that look for any possible vitue signal that might show they are a manly man. The rest of thier politics flow for there and in Ben's case from being raised by a father who indoctrinated him from an early age and used him as a political tool.

I'd love to find the guys who bullied Matt walsh at school (it happened) and give them a smack. Matt Walsh is an example of why bullying is bad, it can really fuck the victim up for life. This is also one of the main reasons (imo) why Matt wants to fuck girls in thier early teens. He's trying to repair his horrible highschool experience by fucking the cheerleader.

Neither is an honest actor. Both were astro-tufed by MULTIPLE billionaires money. Both get sent the same talking points through the heritage network (or use to at least, not sure now because I haven't trace donor money for a few years, it's an exausting process).

As to this specifically. Yeah, the R party and right wing parties all over the world have been after pensions since the 80s.

Continously cutting taxes for the wealthy/multinational corporations paired with austerity politics needs sacrifices to continue. It you continously choke off revenue you have to cut expenditure. These guys are just the tools used by billionaires to distract voters from real issues, propagsndize for what the wealthy want and try to pull young angry men towards the republican party.

Neither is a serious political commentator, although Ben thinks he is. Matt just wants to be seen as tough and desperatly wants to stop thinking about fucking a trans/gay person.
 
Happiness said:
This seems appropriate

Wealth_trickle_down.jpg


You're 100% right on this btw
They know their tax cutting goals will actually hurt most people so they do their best to distract them with other stupid stuff like culture wars, minorities in major roles in movies, and the existence of LGBT people...

If they ran on their actual goals and policies they would never win elections.
 


I'll just leave this here. Shout out Andy, I did it!

"You had Ted Cruz, America's rash!"
 
Ben Shapiro is a fucking douche but to suggest he doesn't work hard is idiotic. That dude has been grinding at a high level for over a decade at this point.
 
Couple of bitch-made do-nothings who've never worked an honest day in their lives.

Smh.
 
ColemanwastheGOAT said:
Ben Shapiro is a fucking douche but to suggest he doesn't work hard is idiotic. That dude has been grinding at a high level for over a decade at this point.
Yah. He's been on the grind since he was literally a child. His dad used to throw him out there as a child prodigy. It's way more than a decade, almost 3 at this point. Ben went to uni when he was 16 or 17.

His success doesn't stem from that grind, but he does work hard.

Edit; although I have some sympathy for Ben for many reason, his actions now are appalling. Matt walsh is just a total dick.
 
NoSmilez said:
I can’t take Shapiro seriously after that whole wet pussy rant
You mean when Ben took to his Twitter to announce that his “doctor wife informed him that women who get aroused and wet are suffering from infection, hysteria or medical malady and it's not bens fault she doesn't get aroused?

Biggest self own I have ever seen.
 
"Benny Shaps"...

You know you're supposed to come up with embarrassing nicknames for people you hate, right? "Benny Shaps" sounds like a prominent rapper that's gone Platinum. Shit, I'd entertain working it into his podcast title. Just rolls right off the tongue.
 
Ben Shapiro is a ventriloquist dummy that came to life.
 
Pretty dumb take. Why are grown men turning to Shapiro for lifestyle advice?
 
