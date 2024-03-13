Daverisimo
So, the "anti-elitist" right wing has declared war against not just social security, but retirement in general.
Retirement is a "stupid idea" says Benny Shaps
Ben Shapiro, who I'm sure has done nothing but work his fingers to the bone throughout his whole life, thinks the idea of 65 year olds retiring is stupid. He's not alone in this.
Matt Walsh: "Social Security is unfair/morally atrocious"
Mr. Weakchin McBeardo himself has evidently deemed fit to take a break from fear mongering about queer people to tell us lowly poors about how not throwing the elderly into the meat grinder of capitalism is bad actually (and of course Elmo Muskrat has cosigned).
Now, I know this might sound harsh to you normies, being brainwashed by the liberal commie woke SJW MSM and all, but how about you think about Jebus for a second, huh?
Charlie Kirk: "Retirement isn't Biblical"
Checkmate atheists!
