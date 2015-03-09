Vwagering Discussion Thread v12 (WE'VE MADE A DOZEN!)

Vwagering Discussion Thread v12

This is a thread to discuss your vbetting, whether you are living in a vmansion or the vstreet.

Rules
1. Please do not turn this into a chat thread, minimal chatter is ok but lets try our best to stay on topic
2. Thread must close on 1000 posts, and a new one will be created by a Plat so they have to ability to lock their own thread.
3. If you are super annoying about a payout, i will purposely forget about the thread for a week :D that is all

Previous Version:

http://forums.sherdog.com/forums/showthread.php?t=2756013
 
The UFC 185 parlay thread is up over in vbmma, open for submissions til noonET Friday.
 
I'll put up 185 sometime tonight or tomorrow
 
Posting darts, snooker and tennis for welfare, chooo chooo
 
equus said:
we need to do a bracket challenge and give prizes.
Go ahead and set it up. Been a bit busy this week, haven't had the time to put up the prelims either.
 
Lethal said:
Go ahead and set it up. Been a bit busy this week, haven't had the time to put up the prelims either.
I will give Walkin creative freedom.
 
When all 64 teams are in the tournament can I make a thread to bet on who wins it all, like the last two years?
 
Yes
 
3 pages of closed events, check if you guys have unsettled threads.
 
Rawex said:
3 pages of closed events, check if you guys have unsettled threads.
Most of those threads are ones that I've created in which those tournaments should be done around Sunday or Monday.
 
Pettis ultimately made me broke. It was a good fight though so I'm not too bummed out about it. :p
 
Rawex said:
Many football bets to be made today. Starting with Villarreal!
Thanks for the heads-up! Those are pretty nice odds for Villarreal.

Think you could turn on multi-bet for Malaga?
 
Damn looks like Helax will take the first place this season.
 
The top 5 is Helax, Rawex, Tec, Maniac, and Mohawk right?
 
