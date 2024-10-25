Rhood
Police arrested 35-year-old Dieter Klofkorn in connection to the fire, the Phoenix Police Department announced in a press release Thursday afternoon. He allegedly set fire to the mailbox located at a Post Office at 3905 North 7th Avenue at about 1 a.m., according to the release.
Firefighters forced the box open and put out the fire, finding that ballots and other mail was damaged.
Ballots damaged after mailbox set on fire in swing state: What we know
Police have made an arrest in connection to a mailbox fire in Phoenix that damaged the ballots.
