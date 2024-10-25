Ballots damaged after mailbox set on fire in swing state: What we know Police have made an arrest in connection to a mailbox fire in Phoenix that damaged the ballots.

Police arrested 35-year-old Dieter Klofkorn in connection to the fire, the Phoenix Police Department announced in a press release Thursday afternoon. He allegedly set fire to the mailbox located at a Post Office at 3905 North 7th Avenue at about 1 a.m., according to the release.Firefighters forced the box open and put out the fire, finding that ballots and other mail was damaged.