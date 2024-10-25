Crime Voting Ballots damaged in Swing State after Arsonist sets Mailbox on Fire

Rhood

Rhood

Gold Belt
@Gold
Joined
May 14, 2008
Messages
20,323
Reaction score
7,517

https%3A%2F%2Fdo0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net%2F10-25-2024%2Ft_c6572db585854c298f01ccad0249ebae_name_file_1280x720_2000_v3_1_.jpg



Police arrested 35-year-old Dieter Klofkorn in connection to the fire, the Phoenix Police Department announced in a press release Thursday afternoon. He allegedly set fire to the mailbox located at a Post Office at 3905 North 7th Avenue at about 1 a.m., according to the release.

Firefighters forced the box open and put out the fire, finding that ballots and other mail was damaged.

www.newsweek.com

Ballots damaged after mailbox set on fire in swing state: What we know

Police have made an arrest in connection to a mailbox fire in Phoenix that damaged the ballots.
www.newsweek.com www.newsweek.com
 
He should do at least 20 with no parole.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,250,424
Messages
56,389,510
Members
175,193
Latest member
bat123

Share this page

Back
Top