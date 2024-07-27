Elections Vote for Trump and once he wins you won't have to vote anymore

Getting out to vote is too much work I guess? What else could this possibly mean?

Could it be related to these comments?

 
DoctorTaco said:
Guys, he didn’t mean what he meant or what He said he meant. Don’t worry, a bunch of his supporters will flood this thread explaining what it is he actually meant.

Hang tight
Ironically the TS is implying he meant something that he didn't say.
 
Trump was born in the 1940's, cut the old man a break, at his age, your brain is the first thing to go or he is just repeating what he heard his handlers tell him, that he will be a start to the USA transforming into Russia, where Oligarchs rule.
My favorite part about Old Ass Trump's mental decline, is when he repeatedly called Matt Gaetz, Rick Gates. I know five head, Joel Greenberg's ride of die buddy, and high school prowler Geatz, still feels the sting of that one. I love it when Trump fucks up someone name or the city he is in, every rally now. I have turned it into a drinking game. Guaranteed to get drunk every rally.
 
Saying the quite part out loud, eh right wingers?
 
Gutter Chris said:
I'm sure people are going to say it means he's going to declare himself king.

He probably means he can't run again and if you get out and vote for him he will fix America so good that it won't matter who's president next America will be great again.
EWY5tVAX0AUB-Pd
 
You think he would be smart enough to phrase it the way that you did…

Context really does matter with words.
 
Trump has a habit of joking about what he actually intends to do in a way so that when he does it it's not as shocking.
 
Yea, there's a 0% chance he becomes some warlord life long dictator or something.
 
