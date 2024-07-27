mixmastermo
Getting out to vote is too much work I guess? What else could this possibly mean?
Could it be related to these comments?
Don’t worry, a bunch of his supporters will flood this thread explaining what it is he actually meant
He probably means he can't run again and if you get out and vote for him he will fix America so good
Guys, he didn't mean what he meant or what He said he meant. Don't worry, a bunch of his supporters will flood this thread explaining what it is he actually meant.
Hang tight
I didn't infer anything. I posted clips of things he actually said and asked questions.
You're the one who is saying I said something I didn't say.
You're the one who is saying I said something I didn't say.
I'm sure people are going to say it means he's going to declare himself king.
He probably means he can't run again and if you get out and vote for him he will fix America so good that it won't matter who's president next America will be great again.
Wasn't there another old guy who used to say something he didn't say? Wonder who that was.
You think he would be smart enough to phrase it the way that you did…
He probably means he can't run again and if you get out and vote for him he will fix America so good that it won't matter who's president next America will be great again.
