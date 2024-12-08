Volkov vs Gane 2 Media Scores: Robbery Confirmed

Everything went just as expected
 
How Byrd is still being allowed to judge fights shows the level of corruption within the fight game.

This idiot has more terrible decisions than can ever be counted, and yet is allowed to continue judging these high level matches.

It's almost like she's protected or immune from being banned.
 
I thought Volkov won, but I always say that any time somoene loses 29-28, 48-47, etc., it can ALWAYS go the other way. All it takes is for one round that 2 of the judges saw differently than we did on TV.

This wasn't a robbery. If the correct score would have been Volkov 30-27, then sure, it'd be a Robbery. But if you think the correct score is 29-28 and the result is 28-29, a 1 round difference from the consensus "correct" score, then it's not a robbery.
 
Alpha_T83 said:
I thought Volkov won, but I always say that any time somoene loses 29-28, 48-47, etc., it can ALWAYS go the other way. All it takes is for one round that 2 of the judges saw differently than we did on TV.

This wasn't a robbery. If the correct score would have been Volkov 30-27, then sure, it'd be a Robbery. But if you think the correct score is 29-28 and the result is 28-29, a 1 round difference from the consensus "correct" score, then it's not a robbery.
Click to expand...
I have to disagree with this.


Sometimes there is a clear winner of a round. Sometimes all three rounds are clear. Sometimes there is a clear winner of the fight, even if it was competitive.

If all three rounds are clear, then 29-28 is still a robbery. The wrong person was awarded the decision. See Barber vs Maverick. 29-28 Maverick, clear as day, no other acceptable score.

Lots of fights are like that, with all the rounds being pretty clear, and the vast majority of fights are scored correctly.

Now, with that said, I do agree that the word robbery is dramatically overused and true robberies are actually very rare. Bad decisions are pretty common, but outright robberies are not. This one feels borderline to me.
 
Ares Black said:
I have to disagree with this.


Sometimes there is a clear winner of a round. Sometimes all three rounds are clear. Sometimes there is a clear winner of the fight, even if it was competitive.

If all three rounds are clear, then 29-28 is still a robbery. The wrong person was awarded the decision. See Barber vs Maverick. 29-28 Maverick, clear as day, no other acceptable score.

Lots of fights are like that, with all the rounds being pretty clear, and the vast majority of fights are scored correctly.

Now, with that said, I do agree that the word robbery is dramatically overused and true robberies are actually very rare. Bad decisions are pretty common, but outright robberies are not. This one feels borderline to me.
Click to expand...
This. Saying that a fight was "close" because the numbers were close is ridiculously oversimplifying things. It's really in-name only.

You take a 50-45 fight where the guy who lost all 5 rounds lost them by a slim margin of like 55-45%, then it takes much less effort or rewatching/rescoring to change that result to a win than a guy who clearly dropped 100% of 3 rounds. Trying to flip a 100% round to make it 48-47 the other way can absolutely be a robbery, while flipping even all 5 extremely close rounds isn't.
 
Mohawk Banditó said:
This. Saying that a fight was "close" because the numbers were close is ridiculously oversimplifying things. It's really in-name only.

You take a 50-45 fight where the guy who lost all 5 rounds lost them by a slim margin of like 55-45%, then it takes much less effort or rewatching/rescoring to change that result to a win than a guy who clearly dropped 100% of 3 rounds. Trying to flip a 100% round to make it 48-47 the other way can absolutely be a robbery, while flipping even all 5 extremely close rounds isn't.
Click to expand...
I feel like a lot of the time people either didn't actually watch the fight or they weren't really paying attention, but they don't want to admit that, so they quote statistics and play devils advocate and talk in circles.
 
I wasn't paying attention to where UFC 310 was being held and during Gane-Volkov I had to look it up because I thought maybe they were at elevation.
 
What makes a media member's scorecard more credible than any random fans? I'm not arguing the consensus here but just a point i question
 
I think Volkov won. But who are these mma media people? Sher-bros with own web-page? Is there any competence? Why we care what they say?
 
Alpha_T83 said:
I thought Volkov won, but I always say that any time somoene loses 29-28, 48-47, etc., it can ALWAYS go the other way. All it takes is for one round that 2 of the judges saw differently than we did on TV.

This wasn't a robbery. If the correct score would have been Volkov 30-27, then sure, it'd be a Robbery. But if you think the correct score is 29-28 and the result is 28-29, a 1 round difference from the consensus "correct" score, then it's not a robbery.
Click to expand...
30-27 Volkov would have been more reasonable than scoring it for Gane, and the media scoring seems to think they were about equally likely. Out of 630 fan scorecards, 16% scored it 30-27 Volkov, 75% 29-28 Volkov, and only 6.8% scored it for Gane, and obviously 0 scored it 30-27 Gane. Gane winning the first round was by a smaller margin that the rounds Volkov won.

The announcers felt confident saying "Volkov has avenged his loss", Gane himself thought he lost, and Dana stopped Volkov on his way out of the cage and said "the judges really fucked you on that, we'll talk later and figure out a way to make this right by you".
 
