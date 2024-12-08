Volkov vs Gane 2 Media Scores: Robbery Confirmed

WoozyFailGuy
Mel Gibson's Attorney
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Oct 17, 2009
- Messages
- 9,587
- Reaction score
- 18,723
I gave round 1 and 3 to gane , round 2 being close but I give it to Volkov.And less than 8% of the 611 fan-submitted scorecards so far think Gane won.
I have been on the Gane Train since before he was in the UFC.And less than 8% of the 611 fan-submitted scorecards so far think Gane won.
And I'm sure Ackmed scored at least 4 rounds for Islam against Volk.I gave round 1 and 3 to gane , round 2 being close but I give it to Volkov.
I went through all kinds of emotions when Ciryl won , I was happy , at the same time mad , I felt like crying.And I'm sure Ackmed scored at least 4 rounds for Islam against Volk.
I have to disagree with this.I thought Volkov won, but I always say that any time somoene loses 29-28, 48-47, etc., it can ALWAYS go the other way. All it takes is for one round that 2 of the judges saw differently than we did on TV.
This wasn't a robbery. If the correct score would have been Volkov 30-27, then sure, it'd be a Robbery. But if you think the correct score is 29-28 and the result is 28-29, a 1 round difference from the consensus "correct" score, then it's not a robbery.
I was pretty shocked TBH. And as a Gane fan I definitely had mixed feelings about it.I went through all kinds of emotions when Ciryl won , I was happy , at the same time mad , I felt like crying.
This. Saying that a fight was "close" because the numbers were close is ridiculously oversimplifying things. It's really in-name only.I have to disagree with this.
Sometimes there is a clear winner of a round. Sometimes all three rounds are clear. Sometimes there is a clear winner of the fight, even if it was competitive.
If all three rounds are clear, then 29-28 is still a robbery. The wrong person was awarded the decision. See Barber vs Maverick. 29-28 Maverick, clear as day, no other acceptable score.
Lots of fights are like that, with all the rounds being pretty clear, and the vast majority of fights are scored correctly.
Now, with that said, I do agree that the word robbery is dramatically overused and true robberies are actually very rare. Bad decisions are pretty common, but outright robberies are not. This one feels borderline to me.
I feel like a lot of the time people either didn't actually watch the fight or they weren't really paying attention, but they don't want to admit that, so they quote statistics and play devils advocate and talk in circles.This. Saying that a fight was "close" because the numbers were close is ridiculously oversimplifying things. It's really in-name only.
You take a 50-45 fight where the guy who lost all 5 rounds lost them by a slim margin of like 55-45%, then it takes much less effort or rewatching/rescoring to change that result to a win than a guy who clearly dropped 100% of 3 rounds. Trying to flip a 100% round to make it 48-47 the other way can absolutely be a robbery, while flipping even all 5 extremely close rounds isn't.
We need MMA judges and not Boxing judges scoring MMA.
30-27 Volkov would have been more reasonable than scoring it for Gane, and the media scoring seems to think they were about equally likely. Out of 630 fan scorecards, 16% scored it 30-27 Volkov, 75% 29-28 Volkov, and only 6.8% scored it for Gane, and obviously 0 scored it 30-27 Gane. Gane winning the first round was by a smaller margin that the rounds Volkov won.I thought Volkov won, but I always say that any time somoene loses 29-28, 48-47, etc., it can ALWAYS go the other way. All it takes is for one round that 2 of the judges saw differently than we did on TV.
This wasn't a robbery. If the correct score would have been Volkov 30-27, then sure, it'd be a Robbery. But if you think the correct score is 29-28 and the result is 28-29, a 1 round difference from the consensus "correct" score, then it's not a robbery.