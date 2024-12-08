Volkov vs Gane 2 Media Scores: Robbery Confirmed

I have to disagree with this.





Sometimes there is a clear winner of a round. Sometimes all three rounds are clear. Sometimes there is a clear winner of the fight, even if it was competitive.



If all three rounds are clear, then 29-28 is still a robbery. The wrong person was awarded the decision. See Barber vs Maverick. 29-28 Maverick, clear as day, no other acceptable score.



Lots of fights are like that, with all the rounds being pretty clear, and the vast majority of fights are scored correctly.



Now, with that said, I do agree that the word robbery is dramatically overused and true robberies are actually very rare. Bad decisions are pretty common, but outright robberies are not. This one feels borderline to me.