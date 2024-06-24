Volkov is a funny guy

Some real funny stuff coming out about the Volkov/Sergei situation.

Copied from a post from elsewhere:



Some tidbits picked up from Russian interviews



1. They were not friends. All their interactions were related strictly to sparring. They are very different people. At the press conference he said jokingly “Baumanka beat VDV”. Baumanka is prestigious Russian science university and Alexander had finished it with a degree in rocket science. VDV is Russian airborne armed forces and Sergei was a part of it if I’m not mistaken. Roughly saying, it was engineer vs meathead fight lol



2. Alexander is a troll and a bit of a cool nerd. Smart guy too. It’s hard to appreciate since a lot is lost in translation. Combing hair was a sketch comedy thing. His trainers also said it was Alexander’s mom who asked them to comb his hair so her son looks beautiful during the fight lol. He also said that this fight is arranged by reptilians to make Russians fight each other, with a reference to a meme game “Slavs vs Reptilians”. Alexander’s jokes towards Sergei were very lighthearted and even self-deprecating. There were no bad intentions or getting in Sergei’s head attempts.



3. Pavlovich has zero sense of humor and a bit of a dense dude. Partly conflict is rooted in the fact that he doesn’t get Alexander humor at all, which is hilarious in its own right. (Please get them together for a Russian buddy cop film)



4. Ali is a piece of shit. Nothing new here. It’s possible that Rizvan misinformed Sergei too, which led to the confusion as to who took the fight first.





Gotta love Volkov. Guy has filled in his frame, is an immaculate sportsman, entertaining. Wish he would learn more english as I'm a fan of dry eastern wit growing up surrounded by it.