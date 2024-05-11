Volkanovski vs Charles instead

H

Hassan Mouzine

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Jun 3, 2018
Messages
867
Reaction score
867
I cant help but wondering what if.....


Volkanovski had his lw title shot before Islam became champ? would volk be a 2 weight champion if he jumped t he que and fought Oliveira before Islam did? I just cant see how charles can take volk down or submit him. im leaning towards volk. if volk can hang with max on the feet, then why not with charles.

thoughts? could his management have planned the venture into lw division smarter?
 
I think thats the fight that would have made him a double champ and probably one of the GOATs. Ive always said Volk would have finished Oliveira if that fight ever got made.
 
Oliveira would've won imo, he's got too much power in his hands and too much sub game. Volk did great but I do think he had a favorable style matchup against Islam. Ortega almost finished Volk with the guillotine and triangle, and I think Oliveira being bigger and a better submission artist would've finished both of those
 
That's what it was already supposed to be. He was planning on fighting the winner of Charles/Islam, and was hoping it would be Charles because he thought that fight would be bigger, but Islam won so that's who he got.

Obviously Islam is quite a bit better than Charles, and the easier fight is easier, but there wasn't much of a window to do it that made any sense. Charles won a vacant title and at the time he won it, Volk had 1 defense that was a rematch and a split decision that most people and the majority of the media scoring think he lost, so it would have been pretty dumb to have a "superfight" when neither guy was a big draw or a dominant champ, and then Charles lost the belt a few months after Volk got a cleaner win over Max and established himself on the p4p list.
 
captain-insight-mens-t-shirt.jpg
 
gentel said:
Oliveira would've won imo, he's got too much power in his hands and too much sub game. Volk did great but I do think he had a favorable style matchup against Islam. Ortega almost finished Volk with the guillotine and triangle, and I think Oliveira being bigger and a better submission artist would've finished both of those
Click to expand...

Ortega has a granite chin and took major punishment that fight, and arguably shouldn't have been allowed to compete after round 3 since he got carried onto his tool. I don't know if charles could have taken the kind of punishment volk dished out in that fight, or if he could have found the finish before that. It would have been an interesting fight betwee two great fighters, though.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

big franklin
Is Volkanovski still relevant? (an honest discussion)
Replies
14
Views
463
BearGrounds
BearGrounds

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,238,029
Messages
55,530,755
Members
174,819
Latest member
TeKa

Share this page

Back
Top