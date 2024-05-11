Volkanovski vs Charles instead

That's what it was already supposed to be. He was planning on fighting the winner of Charles/Islam, and was hoping it would be Charles because he thought that fight would be bigger, but Islam won so that's who he got.



Obviously Islam is quite a bit better than Charles, and the easier fight is easier, but there wasn't much of a window to do it that made any sense. Charles won a vacant title and at the time he won it, Volk had 1 defense that was a rematch and a split decision that most people and the majority of the media scoring think he lost, so it would have been pretty dumb to have a "superfight" when neither guy was a big draw or a dominant champ, and then Charles lost the belt a few months after Volk got a cleaner win over Max and established himself on the p4p list.