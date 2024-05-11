Volkanovski vs Charles instead

Hassan Mouzine
I cant help but wondering what if.....
Volkanovski had his lw title shot before Islam became champ? would volk be a 2 weight champion if he jumped t he que and fought Oliveira before Islam did? I just cant see how charles can take volk down or submit him. im leaning towards volk. if volk can hang with max on the feet, then why not with charles.
thoughts? could his management have planned the venture into lw division smarter?
