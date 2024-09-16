Media Volk Showing Signs of Early CTE

He has to make sure he drinks a lot and doesn't prepare to make the other guy look good
 
Guy is obviously at a crossroads, and truth be told, the likelihood is his career is gonna go only one way from here……..that said, if he wants it, he probably deserves a shot to regain his title at 145.

Taking that 2nd Islam fight on 2 weeks notice then the Ilia fight 3 months later must go down as the biggest career suicide decision in recent MMA history.
 
LEWIS540 said:
Guy is obviously at a crossroads, and truth be told, the likelihood is his career is gonna go only one way from here……..that said, if he wants it, he probably deserves a shot to regain his title at 145.

Taking that 2nd Islam fight on 2 weeks notice then the Ilia fight 3 months later must go down as the biggest career suicide decision in recent MMA history.
Click to expand...
On par with Tony Ferguson doing a weight cut for an imaginary fight, and proudly boasting about it, going straight into training camp, doing another weight cut, and getting pulverized by Gaetje. He was never the same.

The mental toll of getting destroyed like that is as big as the physical damage. It's one thing to justify getting KO'ed by a mistake, but being beat up to a pulp for 20+ minutes, would entirely diminish the confidence of anyone.

Both Volk and Tony became victims of their fame, they thought they could get away with anything. I don't blame either, but the people around them. No one should have allowed Volk, straight out of the couch, fighting one of the best fighters in the world, on 10 days notice. If you must, be blunt, tell him he would get destroyed, he would derail his career, put everything at risk for maybe a 5% chance he could win.

I was a huge Volk fan prior to that fight, and i haven't cared since, not because he lost, but because i thought he was a lot smarter than it turned out to be. Everything from the announcement of the second fight, until today has been pure delusional talk. He made a catastrophic mistake by taking the fight and instead of backing off and admitting it, he went into another fight a few months later against a undefeated fighter with KO power.
 
I mean CTE WTF you talking about??

Dude sounds completely normal, he is not saying there will be an interim but just that who knows type of situation after being asked about Lopes. We have seen far stranger shit happen in the UFC.
 
ThereIsNoSpoon said:
On par with Tony Ferguson doing a weight cut for an imaginary fight, and proudly boasting about it, going straight into training camp, doing another weight cut, and getting pulverized by Gaetje. He was never the same.

The mental toll of getting destroyed like that is as big as the physical damage. It's one thing to justify getting KO'ed by a mistake, but being beat up to a pulp for 20+ minutes, would entirely diminish the confidence of anyone.

Both Volk and Tony became victims of their fame, they thought they could get away with anything. I don't blame either, but the people around them. No one should have allowed Volk, straight out of the couch, fighting one of the best fighters in the world, on 10 days notice. If you must, by blunt, tell him he would get destroyed, he would derail his career, put everything at risk for maybe a 5% chance he could win.
Click to expand...

I’m guessing he got a nice fat bonus for saving the card……but still, short term reward was not worth it.
 
I took it to mean there could be an interim title fight if there's injuries I guess?

Maybe he knows something we don't?
 
LEWIS540 said:
I’m guessing he got a nice fat bonus for saving the card……but still, short term reward was not worth it.
Click to expand...
Yes, especially considering he was so concerned about his legacy, being a 2-division champion, etc...

I could've understood a scenario, where he KO'ed Islam in the first round, and then he believed he's so much better than him, that he didn't think he would pose a challenge, even without a camp.

But he lost the first fight, with full preparation, on home soil, and somehow concluded that by not having a camp while Islam was completely prepared, he would have a good chance of winning. It's still unbelievable that he accepted the fight.
 
ThereIsNoSpoon said:
Yes, especially considering he was so concerned about his legacy, being a 2-division champion, etc...

I could've understood a scenario, where he KO'ed Islam in the first round, and then he believed he's so much better than him, that he didn't think he would pose a challenge, even without a camp.

But he lost the first fight, with full preparation, on home soil, and somehow concluded that by not having a camp while Islam was completely prepared, he would have a good chance of winning. It's still unbelievable that he accepted the fight.
Click to expand...

I think he was and is just trying to collect as many big moneybags as he can before it's too late. Fighting Islam again in a short time frame meant more money fast and also a much bigger bag because it was going to be short notice against Islam and on top of that he can lose again and he's still champ in his division making money there.
 
usernamee said:
"Obviously my next fight is for the title.."



<6>
Click to expand...

Why are you surprised about that? UFC has assured him behind scenes that his next fight will be the winner of Topuria vs Holloway if that's what he wants.
 
Honestly he needs to quit the belt talk and do what Whittaker has done. Go beat the rest of the contenders up and get your shot again the right way
 
LEWIS540 said:
Guy is obviously at a crossroads, and truth be told, the likelihood is his career is gonna go only one way from here……..that said, if he wants it, he probably deserves a shot to regain his title at 145.

Taking that 2nd Islam fight on 2 weeks notice then the Ilia fight 3 months later must go down as the biggest career suicide decision in recent MMA history.
Click to expand...
Probably but then again maybe not in terms of financial compensation, I'm sure the ufc HEAVILY compensated him to that the short notice fight and probably is financially fine at this point.
 
LEWIS540 said:
Guy is obviously at a crossroads, and truth be told, the likelihood is his career is gonna go only one way from here……..that said, if he wants it, he probably deserves a shot to regain his title at 145.

Taking that 2nd Islam fight on 2 weeks notice then the Ilia fight 3 months later must go down as the biggest career suicide decision in recent MMA history.
Click to expand...
Absolutely destroyed his career overnight. It's crazy to watch happen in real time.
 
Weird title, he is saying if Max wins and then they book him to defend the BMF instead of the FW title there might be a spot for an Interim one and he would accept it.
 
Volk is clearly speaking differently since the Islam KO.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,247,489
Messages
56,200,861
Members
175,106
Latest member
Abdelghany

Share this page

Back
Top