LEWIS540 said: Guy is obviously at a crossroads, and truth be told, the likelihood is his career is gonna go only one way from here……..that said, if he wants it, he probably deserves a shot to regain his title at 145.



Taking that 2nd Islam fight on 2 weeks notice then the Ilia fight 3 months later must go down as the biggest career suicide decision in recent MMA history. Click to expand...

On par with Tony Ferguson doing a weight cut for an imaginary fight, and proudly boasting about it, going straight into training camp, doing another weight cut, and getting pulverized by Gaetje. He was never the same.The mental toll of getting destroyed like that is as big as the physical damage. It's one thing to justify getting KO'ed by a mistake, but being beat up to a pulp for 20+ minutes, would entirely diminish the confidence of anyone.Both Volk and Tony became victims of their fame, they thought they could get away with anything. I don't blame either, but the people around them. No one should have allowed Volk, straight out of the couch, fighting one of the best fighters in the world, on 10 days notice. If you must, be blunt, tell him he would get destroyed, he would derail his career, put everything at risk for maybe a 5% chance he could win.I was a huge Volk fan prior to that fight, and i haven't cared since, not because he lost, but because i thought he was a lot smarter than it turned out to be. Everything from the announcement of the second fight, until today has been pure delusional talk. He made a catastrophic mistake by taking the fight and instead of backing off and admitting it, he went into another fight a few months later against a undefeated fighter with KO power.