Vince McMahon: Resigned as TKO's Executive Chairman. He had served as chairman, CEO, and controlling shareholder of WWE for 40 years which he inherited, he then tried in the past failed at:~Owning Stadiums: Cape Cod Coliseum in 1984, the Coliseum was sold to become an Xmas tree warehouse.~Hockey: Cape Cod Buccaneers (Pro) & Atlantic Coast Hockey League a minor league hockey organization that operated between 1981 and 1987,~Football: XFL folded after one season 2000, low television ratings, tried again 2018, filed for bankruptcy on April 13, 2020.~Bodybuilding: World Bodybuilding Federation: 1990 folded in 1992 as claimed to be steroid free.