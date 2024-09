blaseblase said:







Ngannou pulled off a similar bumrush against Rozenstruik:



These aren't the same. Ngannou was just winging bombs. Vitor pounced because he hurt Wand. That was Vitor's MO: He'd hit you, he'd know you were hurt, and his killer instinct was merciless. He rarely just blitzed guys, and when he tried it on Chuck when Chuck wasn't hurt, it backfired on him.Ngannou is more in the Fedor school of "It's time for you to die." Vitor was more like Anderson, he'd be patient and measure guys and look for openings, but when he found that opening and he had you hurt, you were not going to be allowed to survive.