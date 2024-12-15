Vinny Magalhaes arrested in Vegas

"He was was arrested in Las Vegas this past Saturday for assault with a deadly weapon and now faces three felony charges."
MMA Fighting confirmed with arrest and custody records from court records that Magalhaes is currently in custody at Clark County Detention Center. According to an initial report by Ag. Fight, the former UFC and PFL fighter allegedly threatened three victims with a weapon during a domestic argument. No shots were fired and no injuries were reported.
Magalhaes, 40, appeared in court Tuesday for his initial hearing. His next court appearance is set for Dec. 23. Should Magalhaes be convicted of all three charges, he faces a maximum penalty of 18 years in prison.
A star in the jiu-jitsu world, Magalhaes made a name for himself as a competitor on The Ultimate Fighter 8 where he made it to the light heavyweight tournament finals before losing to Ryan Bader. In all, Magalhaes competed in 33 pro MMA bouts and compiled a 19-12 (2 NC) record, with his most recent fight taking place in June 2021."
I remember every Brazillian fighter hated his guts cause he helped Sonnen training against Anderson. But he seemed to be a nice dude. It's a shame.