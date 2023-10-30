Media Vince McMahon responds to Dana White: denies bad past, & says "I'm a better businessman"

Who is the better businessman?

  • Total voters
    208
Cooliox

Cooliox

Steel Belt
Platinum Member
Joined
Jul 1, 2013
Messages
28,745
Reaction score
7,354
\


RIYADH, Saudi Arabia – It sounds like Vince McMahon doesn’t feel the same way as Dana White about their past.

In a recent interview, Dana said things weren’t always cordial with Vince.

“My history with Vince isn’t a good one,” Dana said. “He tried to f*ck me so many times for no reason whatsoever except just to f*ck me. But that’s in the past. Now that Vince and I are allies, no one’s been a better partner than Vince.”

When asked about Dana’s comments, Vince appeared to deny any bad blood.

“Busting his chops? Please, I don’t do business that way,” Vince told MMA Junkie on his way into Tyson Fury’s boxing match with Francis Ngannou in Saudi Arabia. “I don’t bust anybody’s chops unless they get in the way. Dana and I get along very, very well. He’s really a good guy. We’re good partners and good businessmen. (If) you’re good businessmen, you get along.”

The Undertaker, said he finds Vince's relationship with Dana to be “hilarious.”

“He’s a tough guy. … I’m a better businessman,” Vince said.


Paraphrased from MMAjunkie
 
Last edited:
Cooliox said:



RIYADH, Saudi Arabia – It sounds like Vince McMahon doesn’t feel the same way as Dana White about their past.

In a recent interview, Dana said things weren’t always cordial with Vince.

“My history with Vince isn’t a good one,” Dana said. “He tried to f*ck me so many times for no reason whatsoever except just to f*ck me. But that’s in the past. Now that Vince and I are allies, no one’s been a better partner than Vince.”

When asked about Dana’s comments, Vince appeared to deny any bad blood.

“Busting his chops? Please, I don’t do business that way,” Vince told MMA Junkie on his way into Tyson Fury’s boxing match with Francis Ngannou in Saudi Arabia. “I don’t bust anybody’s chops unless they get in the way. Dana and I get along very, very well. He’s really a good guy. We’re good partners and good businessmen. (If) you’re good businessmen, you get along.”

The Undertaker, said he finds Vince's relationship with Dana to be “hilarious.”

“He’s a tough guy. … I’m a better businessman,” Vince said.


Paraphrased from MMAjunkie
Click to expand...

There should be no debate that Vince is a batter businessman. He transformed professional wrestling and turned WWE from small time local promotion into a multi billion organization. Dana is good too, but he was never the main head guylike Vince was

Plus Dana only has about 9.4 years to live while Vince McMahon is out there trening hard everyday and looking jacked at 78 years ago

y44xevbq1i391.jpg
 
Last edited:
Vince would have never let the Paul Daley money go.

vince would have never let kimbo money go

Vince would have never fed his old guys to young guys

nahhhhhh


But Dana would have made XFL work

Dana wouldn’t have whored wrestle mania

But Vince by and large
 
Just to explain the context for the half that won't watch the video:

Undertaker says he finds their relationship to be hilarious because they're so similar, and "They're both really good businessmen, and want the best for their brand"

Vince interrupts him and strongly says "I'm a better businessman"

Undertaker quickly succumbs and replies "By far, yea yea, no doubt"... while Vince laughs.

<21>
 
Vince says it was all good in the past b/c Dana was a mere afterthought in Vince's life. Whereas Vince was a giant pain in the ass for Dana to deal with b/c Vince was so much more successful. Dana wanted to be Vince. Vince didn't give 2 shits about Dana.
 
From what I've heard about Vince I think he's legit crazy. I don't know who to believe in this lol.
 
Vinces Stamina is crazy. Dude does not sleep, lifts crazy weights and does nothing but work.

As a promoter, Vince is untouched imo. You look at the money made, stars created, record buys/attendance/PPV's. Few can compare.

I decided to watch 2022 Wrestlemania after ages of not watching. Not really my thing these days, but the Production was something else man. Esp. if you're accustomed to the garbage the UFC produces.
 
Elvis. said:
Ufc sold for 4 billion , Vince sold 51% of his company for 9 billion , you tell me who the man is
<VinceCa$h>
Click to expand...
He sold because he raped an employee.

Not so much the man huh ?

Dana just smacks bitches up but he keeps his job
 
I think Vince is more of a character of a businessman at this point in his career. Dana is still out on the field in a new-ish sport and dealing with real people that get into real fights.

Vince in his prime is still the GOAT…he revolutionized wrestling and “sports entertainment” but in reality he really stole the formula and characters from all the best wrestling companies. Credit to him being a shrewd and ruthless businessman.
 
Last edited:
Two great American success stories from guys that took something tiny and turned it into billions

Dand&Vince Bless!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

KowboyMMA
Dana White Calls Vince McMahon ‘The Michael Jordan of the Business World’
2 3 4
Replies
73
Views
4K
86'd
86'd

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,230,240
Messages
54,988,182
Members
174,539
Latest member
ARG0T

Share this page

Back
Top