\
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia – It sounds like Vince McMahon doesn’t feel the same way as Dana White about their past.
In a recent interview, Dana said things weren’t always cordial with Vince.
“My history with Vince isn’t a good one,” Dana said. “He tried to f*ck me so many times for no reason whatsoever except just to f*ck me. But that’s in the past. Now that Vince and I are allies, no one’s been a better partner than Vince.”
When asked about Dana’s comments, Vince appeared to deny any bad blood.
“Busting his chops? Please, I don’t do business that way,” Vince told MMA Junkie on his way into Tyson Fury’s boxing match with Francis Ngannou in Saudi Arabia. “I don’t bust anybody’s chops unless they get in the way. Dana and I get along very, very well. He’s really a good guy. We’re good partners and good businessmen. (If) you’re good businessmen, you get along.”
The Undertaker, said he finds Vince's relationship with Dana to be “hilarious.”
“He’s a tough guy. … I’m a better businessman,” Vince said.
Paraphrased from MMAjunkie
