Biggest L ever. Exchange some WNBA player caught for weed for one of the world's most notorious arms dealers.
Yeah that's so true without Viktor Bout Russia would be unable to supply all our enemies with weapons like they have been for nearly 100 years. Lmao
You just love getting caught up in sensational headlines don't you?
That’s neither here nor there. The punishment should fit the crime. She had personal use amount of THC. She wasn’t trafficking. She’s ignorant as all hell though.Brittany Griner was actually guilty of her crime unlike others that get snatched up to be used as pawns.
Yes let's allow arms dealers free because who cares - there will always be someone to take their place.
Let's not jail p&dophiles because there will always be some kid diddlers around and it doesn't make a difference.
Retarded point.
I disagree, where do we in the U.S. have the moral high ground on supplying weapons? Are our arms dealers fair game for other countries because they supply weapons of war?
Of course the US doesn't always have the moral high ground.
But this guy is supplying our enemies. I'm team USA, not team Russia, China or North Korea.
It was harsh, but who the hell takes a chance on Russian punishment
The problem isn't Viktor Bout, it's the Russian Mafia state.True, they would still get weapons ro Houthis.
This particular POS would still be in prison where he belongs.