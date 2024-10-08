Sakuraba'sEar said: It was harsh, but who the hell takes a chance on Russian punishment Click to expand...

THC vapes are so ubiquitous in the US now that I'm sure it didnt even occur to her.I like Griner's story... I wish more self loathing/USA hating progressives paid attention to it.Griner got slapped with a serious dose of reality of what the rest of the world is really like... and realized quick how amazing the USA really is.Seeing her break down, wearing the red, white and blue at the Olympics after winning gold. I was happy for herWell.. people change. And I don't think she'll take our country for granted ever again