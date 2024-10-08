International Viktor Bout - The Arms Dealer Exchanged for Britney Griner Arming the Houthis Now

Yeah that's so true without Viktor Bout Russia would be unable to supply all our enemies with weapons like they have been for nearly 100 years. Lmao

You just love getting caught up in sensational headlines don't you?
 
- To be fair i dont think US had many choices. Leave a american citzen rottem in some hell prison in Russia, or free the dude with a name that's so badass, that he sounds like a character created by the goat comic wirter: Chucky Dixon!
 
Rational Poster said:
Yeah that's so true without Viktor Bout Russia would be unable to supply all our enemies with weapons like they have been for nearly 100 years. Lmao

You just love getting caught up in sensational headlines don't you?
Click to expand...

Yes let's allow arms dealers free because who cares - there will always be someone to take their place.

Let's not jail p&dophiles because there will always be some kid diddlers around and it doesn't make a difference.

Retarded point.
 
Can’t leave a US citizen to rot in a Russian prison over bullshit. That being said, the Biden admin sucks at negotiating
 
giphy.gif
 
Mr Holmes said:
Brittany Griner was actually guilty of her crime unlike others that get snatched up to be used as pawns.
Click to expand...
That’s neither here nor there. The punishment should fit the crime. She had personal use amount of THC. She wasn’t trafficking. She’s ignorant as all hell though.
 
Hog-train said:
Yes let's allow arms dealers free because who cares - there will always be someone to take their place.

Let's not jail p&dophiles because there will always be some kid diddlers around and it doesn't make a difference.

Retarded point.
Click to expand...



I disagree, where do we in the U.S. have the moral high ground on supplying weapons? Are our arms dealers fair game for other countries because they supply weapons of war?
 
iwannabeadored said:
I disagree, where do we in the U.S. have the moral high ground on supplying weapons? Are our arms dealers fair game for other countries because they supply weapons of war?
Click to expand...

Of course the US doesn't always have the moral high ground.

But this guy is supplying our enemies. I'm team USA, not team Russia, China or North Korea.
 
Rational Poster said:
Yeah that's so true without Viktor Bout Russia would be unable to supply all our enemies with weapons like they have been for nearly 100 years. Lmao

You just love getting caught up in sensational headlines don't you?
Click to expand...

True, they would still get weapons ro Houthis.

This particular POS would still be in prison where he belongs.
 
Rational Poster said:
Yeah that's so true without Viktor Bout Russia would be unable to supply all our enemies with weapons like they have been for nearly 100 years. Lmao

You just love getting caught up in sensational headlines don't you?
Click to expand...
I suppose Israel should not kill their enemies because they’ve been waging jihad on them for nearly 100 years
 
UberHere said:
That’s neither here nor there. The punishment should fit the crime. She had personal use amount of THC. She wasn’t trafficking. She’s ignorant as all hell though.
Click to expand...

She played in Russia before so should be aware of their laws. And in Russia that is the punishment for that crime.
 
Hog-train said:
Of course the US doesn't always have the moral high ground.

But this guy is supplying our enemies. I'm team USA, not team Russia, China or North Korea.
Click to expand...


I get that im team USA as well but this guy deals arms the way the we deal arms. Comparing them to :eek::eek::eek::eek:s is not really the same.

I don’t get how it’s fine for us to deal arms yet demonize them for the same thing
 
Anyone with a brain knew this was a terrible swap and would lead to endangering American lives. Total incompetence from the Biden Harris admin.
 
UberHere said:
That’s neither here nor there. The punishment should fit the crime. She had personal use amount of THC. She wasn’t trafficking. She’s ignorant as all hell though.
Click to expand...


I don’t disagree that the punishment should fit the crime, but what I find weird is she had about 1 gram (from what I’ve read) and the punishment for possession is a 15 day detention and a fine. Were they going to permanently hold her for the offense? Seems kinda dumb, but maybe I’m
Missing something
 
Sakuraba'sEar said:
It was harsh, but who the hell takes a chance on Russian punishment
Click to expand...

THC vapes are so ubiquitous in the US now that I'm sure it didnt even occur to her.

I like Griner's story... I wish more self loathing/USA hating progressives paid attention to it.

Griner got slapped with a serious dose of reality of what the rest of the world is really like... and realized quick how amazing the USA really is.

Seeing her break down, wearing the red, white and blue at the Olympics after winning gold. I was happy for her

Well.. people change. And I don't think she'll take our country for granted ever again
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,249,213
Messages
56,309,344
Members
175,157
Latest member
Lodevic-747

Share this page

Back
Top