4,776,706 voters were wrongly purged from voter rolls according to US Elections Assistance Commission data.

By August of 2024, for the first time since 1946, self-proclaimed “vigilante” voter-fraud hunters challenged the rights of 317,886 voters. The NAACP of Georgia estimates that by Election Day, the challenges exceeded 200,000 in Georgia alone.

No less than 2,121,000 mail-in ballots were disqualified for minor clerical errors (e.g. postage due).

At least 585,000 ballots cast in-precinct were also disqualified.

1,216,000 “provisional” ballots were rejected, not counted.

3.24 million new registrations were rejected or not entered on the rolls in time to vote.

Trump Lost. Vote Suppression Won. Here are the numbers...

This is being put forth by Greg Palast, an investigative journalist who is looking into this trend of voter purging and who it effects...and more particularly where and who are the main targets of it:"As in Bush v. Gore in 2000, and in too many other miscarriages of Democracy, this election was determined by good old “vote suppression,” the polite term we use for shafting people of color out of their ballot. We used to call it Jim Crow.Here are key numbers:If the purges, challenges and ballot rejections were random, it wouldn’t matter. It’s anything but random. For example,Rejection of Black in-person votes, according to a US Civil Rights Commission study in Florida, ran 14.3% or one in seven ballots cast.There are also the uncountable effects of the explosive growth of voter intimidation tactics including the bomb threats that closed 31 polling stations in Atlanta on Election Day."And if course these challenges go pretty much one way. It's only Republicans challenging people's votes en masse.Conversation between Greg and Thom Hartmann about this: