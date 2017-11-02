Video Game Music Thread

I bought Guile's Theme CPS-2 from iTunes.
 
The Elder scrolls have the best soundtracks IMO
 
Do you include original music only.... or includes games with compilations like GTA?

Original music I really liked Red Dead

Compilations.. Mafia III and GTA Vice City and GTA V
 
Excellent soundtracks I agree. Jeremy Soule is a legend. Best though. Ehhhhh.. <23>

Crazy that people shit on FFXV's soundtrack.



 
I bought Celes Theme from FFVI on iTunes and later saw someone say it's similar to Aeris' Theme from FFVII and it kinda sounds familiar.
 
This is true it has the same cadence to it.
 

 
@Oku F-Zeros OST is one of the best, especially for a 16 bit launch title. Red Canyon and Mute City are icons of classic game music.

Original Recipe.

Nobuo Uematsu effect. Thats why I liked 12 and 15's so much, cause they don't sound like Nobuo music. Not a slander though, Nobuo is a legend.

Feels everytime



More feels. From Ramin Djawadi the guy who brought you Game of Thrones music.

 
Nice, I didn't know Djawadi did composing for a MOH. I really enjoy his music from GOT
And speaking of more feels, this track right here from Halo Reach is probably my favorite out of the whole Halo series. It's so damn sad bro :(
 
Both Destiny games soundtracks plus the soundtracks for Persona 4 and 5 are ones that i've been enjoying a lot recently
 
The Megamans and Castlevanias always had awesome music.
 
7F0404C3-9C27-4CBD-B20C-455D15FDD4B0.jpg


B5A05E78-A4AC-4373-BA46-40CAB82658D5.jpg


CA1AD895-9972-4B58-95D6-305220877AA6.jpg


„How can I let you know I‘m more than the dress and the voice...?“

I‘m singing it without shame.
 
Last edited:
I honestly believe that this thread works better in the videogames subforum.

@Hyperglide
 
