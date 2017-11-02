Video Game Music Thread

Hyperglide said:







Original Recipe.







Nobuo Uematsu effect. Thats why I liked 12 and 15's so much, cause they don't sound like Nobuo music. Not a slander though, Nobuo is a legend.



Feels everytime







More feels. From Ramin Djawadi the guy who brought you Game of Thrones music.



Nice, I didn't know Djawadi did composing for a MOH. I really enjoy his music from GOTAnd speaking of more feels, this track right here from Halo Reach is probably my favorite out of the whole Halo series. It's so damn sad bro