Video Game Music Thread

Post your favourites
The Elder scrolls have the best soundtracks IMO
I bought Celes Theme from FFVI on iTunes and later saw someone say it's similar to Aeris' Theme from FFVII and it kinda sounds familiar.
A bunch of the the Final Fantasy VIII songs sound similar, but have different song names.This is true it has the same cadence to it.
Do you include original music only.... or includes games with compilations like GTA?
Original music I really liked Red Dead
Compilations.. Mafia III and GTA Vice City and GTA V
A bunch of the the Final Fantasy VIII songs sound similar, but have different song names.
@Oku F-Zeros OST is one of the best, especially for a 16 bit launch title. Red Canyon and Mute City are icons of classic game music.
Original Recipe.
Nobuo Uematsu effect. Thats why I liked 12 and 15's so much, cause they don't sound like Nobuo music. Not a slander though, Nobuo is a legend.
Feels everytime
More feels. From Ramin Djawadi the guy who brought you Game of Thrones music.