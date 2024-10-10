You Will Vote For Dreyga
You have no choice
@Gold
- Joined
- Nov 14, 2019
- Messages
- 21,894
- Reaction score
- 48,144
It's cool and all until you remember she's only the "first" to do it because the criteria only came about in 2019 so excludes all the other champions it otherwise would apply to, as well as that title wins in other weight classes also don't even count and are whole other belts instead.
The rubies were mined by slaves. Dana White the slave owner.
I get the first one's point to some extent though. She is the first to get 8 rubies, but only because of when the rubies became a thing. Anderson would've had 10 iirc.Welcome to Sherdog everybody.
Someone like Nunes was literally a reigning champion when this policy was implemented and loses out on like 5 stones because they arbitrarily decided to start things at 2019 instead of for existing champs applying it to their existing reigns.Welcome to Sherdog everybody.
i actually laughedIf she gets one more, she can become Super Sonic.