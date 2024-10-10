Media Valetina shows off her 8 rubies. The first champion to ever do it. Who will be the second?

It's cool and all until you remember she's only the "first" to do it because the criteria only came about in 2019 so excludes all the other previous champions it otherwise would apply to, as well as that title wins in other weight classes are whole other belts instead so don't count either.
 
That actually looks pretty cool... Val on GOAT Level
 
markg171 said:
It's cool and all until you remember she's only the "first" to do it because the criteria only came about in 2019 so excludes all the other champions it otherwise would apply to, as well as that title wins in other weight classes also don't even count and are whole other belts instead.
Haj01 said:
The rubies were mined by slaves. Dana White the slave owner.
Welcome to Sherdog everybody.
 
UFC catering to slavers,
and still underpaying everyone ... except the bosses.
(Nothing against Valentina, do your thang girl)
 
SuperNerd said:
Welcome to Sherdog everybody.
I get the first one's point to some extent though. She is the first to get 8 rubies, but only because of when the rubies became a thing. Anderson would've had 10 iirc.

In that regard, I think some of these accolades should be retroactively applied, or at least recognized, upon their creation.

Not trying to take anything away from her, it's impressive as hell, but the reality is she's not the first to meet the criteria, but the first to do it since criteria was defined.
 
SuperNerd said:
Welcome to Sherdog everybody.
Someone like Nunes was literally a reigning champion when this policy was implemented and loses out on like 5 stones because they arbitrarily decided to start things at 2019 instead of for existing champs applying it to their existing reigns.

And again, she gets penalized for it as she was splitting title fights across weight classes so has her rubies across two different belts instead of on a single belt like Val's is. Which mind you it's worth remembering Val tried to become a BW champ... and lost to Nunes. Before this sure, but she's got so many FLW rubies because she got ran out of BW.

It's an objectively retarded standard, even if it's obviously cool that Val won 8 FLW title fights since 2019.
 
Does she wish they gave her all the belts instead of? Saw a pic of her with bunch belts. Someone has any for it. Are they giving her a belt for each title win too and also, they give you a ruby for getting your belt back? Thought this was just for defenses.
 
Real talks dem needa send a new belt plus earned rubies to all di UFC past champs have a ceremony gwaan over dem career HOF inductees get a 1/2 kt diamond or zirconium whatever Dana decides 💎
 
