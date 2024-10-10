Someone like Nunes was literally a reigning champion when this policy was implemented and loses out on like 5 stones because they arbitrarily decided to start things at 2019 instead of for existing champs applying it to their existing reigns.And again, she gets penalized for it as she was splitting title fights across weight classes so has her rubies across two different belts instead of on a single belt like Val's is. Which mind you it's worth remembering Val tried to become a BW champ... and lost to Nunes. Before this sure, but she's got so many FLW rubies because she got ran out of BW.It's an objectively retarded standard, even if it's obviously cool that Val won 8 FLW title fights since 2019.