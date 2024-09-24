She is basically saying she couldn't let Alexa do anything so the judges couldn't give Alexa the win in any way since she knew they wanted her to win because they made that card for the Mexicans and ofc they wanted the only Mexican champion in the card to win, she basically tried to say that if she made it an exciting fight they would have found the way to give it to the Mexican fighter somehow like they did last time when they had to give Alexa a non-existance 10-8 round so they could make it a draw because it was the Mexican Independence day



