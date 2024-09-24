Media Valentina explains why she fought like that

Geniusss

Geniusss

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Mar 4, 2019
Messages
2,062
Reaction score
2,968
She is basically saying she couldn't let Alexa do anything so the judges couldn't give Alexa the win in any way since she knew they wanted her to win because they made that card for the Mexicans and ofc they wanted the only Mexican champion in the card to win, she basically tried to say that if she made it an exciting fight they would have found the way to give it to the Mexican fighter somehow like they did last time when they had to give Alexa a non-existance 10-8 round so they could make it a draw because it was the Mexican Independence day

 
Well her plan certainly worked & there's no interest in a fourth fight now lol.
 
Alexa can't keep the fighting standing for even one round out of five. She deserved the L. Great feet though.
 
Valentina lurks in Sherdog, confirmed!!🤣

P.S. If her plan was for me to fall asleep and miss O'Malley getting wrastled to a living death, then it worked. Bravo👏🏼
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Geniusss
Shevchenko has to finish Alexa...
2 3 4
Replies
61
Views
2K
nonoob
nonoob
Geniusss
Media Shevchenko says she is pretty confident on beating Grasso next saturday and also says she is not even worried about Wang Cong
3 4 5
Replies
84
Views
2K
IIIIIIII
IIIIIIII
Geniusss
Valentina was always the better fighter, we all knew that
3 4 5
Replies
89
Views
2K
Natural Order
Natural Order
You Will Vote For Dreyga
How do Mexican fans feel about Noche UFC 2?
2 3
Replies
47
Views
1K
Mohawk Banditó
Mohawk Banditó
Dirty Frank
Media A 14-minute epic
Replies
11
Views
391
checktheknuckles
checktheknuckles

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,248,008
Messages
56,232,002
Members
175,114
Latest member
jtown6

Share this page

Back
Top