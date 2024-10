Because he was winning the fight prior? Bellew won the first half or most of it anyway and Usyk got off to an extremely slow start. Every time Usyk tried to get on the front foot Bellew would time him with a counter. Eventually Usyk figured him out and started to press more and more. The pressure exhausted Bellew and Usyk knocked him out. I haven't seen the fight in a few years but I remember it pretty well. I was the one that made the RBR thread in this forum back then that everybody was posting in on fight night.