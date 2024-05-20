Usyk (boxing) + Gordon Ryan (grappling) = MMA god?

jackleeb
Orange Belt
@Orange
- Joined
- Oct 23, 2022
- Messages
- 366
- Reaction score
- 495
how would jon jones (widely regarded as best fighter of all time) fare against someone with that skillset?
(to justify jon's position:
- gsp said himself jon was the best fighter ever
- demetrius johnson said himself jon was the best fighter ever
- khabib has him tied at #1 with fedor)
(to justify jon's position:
- gsp said himself jon was the best fighter ever
- demetrius johnson said himself jon was the best fighter ever
- khabib has him tied at #1 with fedor)
Last edited: