Usyk (boxing) + Gordon Ryan (grappling) = MMA god?

how would jon jones (widely regarded as best fighter of all time) fare against someone with that skillset?

(to justify jon's position:
- gsp said himself jon was the best fighter ever
- demetrius johnson said himself jon was the best fighter ever
- khabib has him tied at #1 with fedor)
 
jackleeb said:
how would jon jones (widely regarded as best fighter of all time) fare against someone with that skillset?
That's 2005 meta. Pure luck build is all the rage atm.

Karelin plus Gordon Ryan plus Ernesto Hoost would possibly be it.
 
I'll take Pride Fedor for a 1000 Alex
 
Gordon Ryan fraud checked himself with the steroids, so no.
 
Prime Jon would oblique kick the shit out of the combo. <JonesLaugh>
 
Sounds like the kinda guy you pin to the cage.
 
krelianx said:
Karelin plus Gordon Ryan plus Ernesto Hoost would possibly be it.
Never choose a Greco guy when you can choose Freestyle. I also think guys in MMA these days could find Hoosts chin, kinda like how Igor kept finding it.
 
HuskySamoan said:
Never choose a Greco guy when you can choose Freestyle. I also think guys in MMA these days could find Hoosts chin, kinda like how Igor kept finding it.
Igor found Hoost’s chin?

Been a long time, but from memory Hoost embarrassed Igor in their match, no?
 
jackleeb said:
(to justify jon's position:
- gsp said himself jon was the best fighter ever
- demetrius johnson said himself jon was the best fighter ever
- khabib has him tied at #1 with fedor)
You’re literally citing opinions.
 
The white side of me wants to agree with you👻
 
