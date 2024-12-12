Usman is underrated. His fight against Khamzat was incredible, he won that fight. Leon was his kryptonite.

I was one of Kamarus biggest fans. I still am a big fan but I feel like I overrated him . Before his loss to Edwards I thought he was the best welterweight ever and one of the best fighters ever but his performances against Edwards opened my eyes a bit. His grappling is good but not as good as I used to think. He doesn't have the skills to take guys down and ground and pound or submit them. Thats part of why he lost to Edwards rhr first time letting guys hang around with non fight finishing grappling.