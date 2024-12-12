Usman is underrated. His fight against Khamzat was incredible, he won that fight. Leon was his kryptonite.

Leon Edwards
Usman is seriously underrated people are acting as if he is washed up. He won the Khamzat fight to many people and look what Khamzat did to Whitaker and others.
If that was a 5 round fight Usman would have stopped him no doubt about it.
Leon was just his kryptonite precision striker with good enough grappling to keep him off.
