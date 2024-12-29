Usage of softeners to avoid being banned in vids

I've watched the @whatever podcast for a while and noticed they dont allow guests to SAY specific words. I'm guessing it creates a hate speech algorithm, but verbally saying it? I understand typing it but....no, I dont understand, when the fuck did this happen??

I hear it in a lot of vids now, even bleeping out words that are not vulgarity.

Examples:
Delete yourself
SA
YT
Cardinal knowledge
Corn

Bare in mind these are not verbal fads like:
Cap
Simp
Cuck
304

I'm curious to....why the fuck does it matter???? If you cant force someone to use pronouns, then you shouldnt force them to use camouflaged words, which translate to the same damn term.
 
Wut dem words mean tho fam mi nuh unnuhstand di lingo 🚫🗣️
 
Because they like money... certain words will immediately get them flagged as not advertiser friendly and the video will be demonitised.

People have been forced to talk in code on youtube for years now.
 
Contempt said:
Because they like money... Certain words will immediately get them flagged as not advertiser friendly and the video will be demonitised.
Ok, but how the hell did that start? They just say another word anyway that matches the context of the banned word.

It's pointless, no?
 
I was watching a documentary on Elm House on YouTube yesterday and they had to bleep out words like child abuse and :eek::eek::eek::eek::eek:phile.

It's a documentary about child abuse and :eek::eek::eek::eek::eek:philes, so why do they have to bleep them? Is it to gain a wider audience? Would they be age restricted if they use the words, meaning less people will watch them?
 
HUGHPHUG said:
I was watching a documentary on Elm House on YouTube yesterday and they had to bleep out words like child abuse and :eek::eek::eek::eek::eek:phile.

It's a documentary about child abuse and :eek::eek::eek::eek::eek:philes, so why do they have to bleep them? Is it to gain a wider audience? Would they be age restricted if they use the words, meaning less people will watch them?
you got blipped here too mate
 
TrueBias said:
Ok, but how the hell did that start? They just say another word anyway that matches the context of the banned word.

It's pointless, no?
It's not pointless if they substitute a work and get paid, while using the original word means they don't.

I disagree with stupid censorship, just on principle but it is what it is.
 
I always have youtube vids on in the background and they always have to change or censor certain words to protect against demonetization

The basics are words like suicide, or rape etc...

I was watching a video recently that mentioned a channel called Nerd City that did a big experiment trying to figure out which words youtube didn't like and there were random words like 'apparent'. I didn't look up the video or anything but it sounded retarded
 
Contempt said:
Because they like money... Certain words will immediately get them flagged as not advertiser friendly and the video will be demonitised.
It's for sure woke-ass policies that is hidden as censorship, they need non-Comunistical sites like Rumble, Bitchute, etc.

Any other similar sites known, please add to help spread uncensored info to the public.
 
Contempt said:
It's not pointless if they substitute a work and get paid, while using the original word means they don't.

I disagree with stupid censorship, just on principle but it is what it is.
I agree, they're playing ball, but since this is already happening, what's to prevent the 'new' words from getting filtered in the future...
 
Zer said:
I always have youtube vids on in the background and they always have to change or censor certain words to protect against demonetization

The basics are words like suicide, or rape etc...

I was watching a video recently that mentioned a channel called Nerd City that did a big experiment trying to figure out which words youtube didn't like and there were random words like 'apparent'. I didn't look up the video or anything but it sounded retarded
It really sucks since my fav videos was about rape suicide
 
HUGHPHUG said:
I was watching a documentary on Elm House on YouTube yesterday and they had to bleep out words like child abuse and :eek::eek::eek::eek::eek:phile.

It's a documentary about child abuse and :eek::eek::eek::eek::eek:philes, so why do they have to bleep them? Is it to gain a wider audience? Would they be age restricted if they use the words, meaning less people will watch them?
Because...
Ilikemoney.gif
Being demonitised sucks...
 
Zer said:
I always have youtube vids on in the background and they always have to change or censor certain words to protect against demonetization

The basics are words like suicide, or rape etc...

I was watching a video recently that mentioned a channel called Nerd City that did a big experiment trying to figure out which words youtube didn't like and there were random words like 'apparent'. I didn't look up the video or anything but it sounded retarded
See, I didnt list the true meanings in my first post because I dont know if sherdog has this shit too.

I guess this came from TWITCH, but...jesus, gamers swear more than sailors.

However YT (white) is one?
 
