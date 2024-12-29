Usage of softeners to avoid being banned in vids

TrueBias
Gold Belt
@Gold
- Joined
- Jun 24, 2012
- Messages
- 17,532
- Reaction score
- 5,636
I've watched the @whatever podcast for a while and noticed they dont allow guests to SAY specific words. I'm guessing it creates a hate speech algorithm, but verbally saying it? I understand typing it but....no, I dont understand, when the fuck did this happen??
I hear it in a lot of vids now, even bleeping out words that are not vulgarity.
Examples:
Delete yourself
SA
YT
Cardinal knowledge
Corn
Bare in mind these are not verbal fads like:
Cap
Simp
Cuck
304
I'm curious to....why the fuck does it matter???? If you cant force someone to use pronouns, then you shouldnt force them to use camouflaged words, which translate to the same damn term.
I hear it in a lot of vids now, even bleeping out words that are not vulgarity.
Examples:
Delete yourself
SA
YT
Cardinal knowledge
Corn
Bare in mind these are not verbal fads like:
Cap
Simp
Cuck
304
I'm curious to....why the fuck does it matter???? If you cant force someone to use pronouns, then you shouldnt force them to use camouflaged words, which translate to the same damn term.