USA vs France men's Olympic basketball final was the most watched basketball game on US TV in over 5 years.

Update: she did outsell Dallas Cowboys for a week by a huge margin but not for a year.Caitlin Clark got that Taylor Swift effect as, part of a 1,000% increase in player-specific merchandise sales, according to Fanatics. It's the latest proof of the immediate impact Clark and Reese have made, on the court and on the bottom line of basketball."She powering professional woman's basketball like no single woman's player in the history of WNBA.