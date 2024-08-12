USA vs France men's Olympic basketball final was the most watched basketball game on US TV in over 5 years.

codfather said:
The most watched since the 2019 NCAA Division I men's basketball championship game.


Source
Just ahead of the 2024 NCAA Women's Final?
tophoopssince2019-3.png


Lol. canfather threads are the best.

I'm glad so many people watched Chef cook and put France to bed.

 
Hopefully this sparks more interest in international basketball. Country vs country is fun as hell.

Baseball is shit but I wouldn't mind if they started caring more about the world championships or whatever.
 
Update: she did outsell Dallas Cowboys for a week by a huge margin but not for a year.

Caitlin Clark got that Taylor Swift effect as

"Clark (No. 1) and Reese (No. 2) have the league's top-two selling jerseys this year, part of a 1,000% increase in player-specific merchandise sales, according to Fanatics. It's the latest proof of the immediate impact Clark and Reese have made, on the court and on the bottom line of basketball."

She powering professional woman's basketball like no single woman's player in the history of WNBA.

images%2FvoltaxMediaLibrary%2Fmmsport%2Fsi%2F01j53t40xq33phy72k10.jpg
 
Yeah, viewership was up a whopping 21%.

Of course, +21% more people watching than nobody watching is sort of a philosophical question of abstract math.
 
