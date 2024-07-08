Social US introduces vending machines to sell ammo

The company that makes the machines, which says they are as easy to use as an ATM, plans to roll them out in states where hunting is popular
Gun owners in three US states can now buy bullets from vending machines in grocery shops, after a company launched automated kiosks to make ammunition “more available”.

Some shops in Alabama, Oklahoma and Texas now allow customers to scan their ID on a device similar to a drinks vending machine, and walk away with rounds for their weapons.

American Rounds, the company that manufactures the machines, says they are as easy to use as an ATM.

“Our automated ammo dispensers are accessible 24/7, ensuring that you can buy ammunition on your own schedule, free from the constraints of store hours and long lines,” it says on its website.

The machines use “built-in AI technology, card scanning capability and facial recognition software” to match a buyer’s ID to their face and ensure they are over 18 years old.
There are more articles about this if you actually search the net about it. And there are lots of speculations about why this is happening. I was alarmed that they were seeing civil unrest and most likely people wanted to arm themselves to protect themselves from groups of individuals looting.
 
The machines use “built-in AI technology, card scanning capability and facial recognition software

I appreciate the convenience but...


I'll stick to buying my ammo with cash, thank you
giphy.gif
 
LeonardoBjj said:
- In the end i just need one bullet!
The used to say that in Cuba in the 1960's.

Not anymore, a bullet is like a pebble there, unless you are in the military
 
Im all for the second amendment, but this seems like a disaster waiting to happen.
 
