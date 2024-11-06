CantCucktheTuck said: Somalia, as a nation, may not be able to get thier shit together but they certainly could have paid us back. It doesn't have to be in dollars, they are rich in uranium, iron, copper, salt, and natural gas. They also have 3 or 4 thousand miles of coastline, that is good for commercial fishing.



A deal could have been made that didn't fuck over the taxpayer. Click to expand...

What deal was America going to get in a war torn nation? In order to do any of that a country has to have stable and consistent financial reforms and regulatory agencies. Somalia does not have that and by all metrics has been known to be one of the least developed countries in the world. So you could ask for the money back but in reality America would never see that money again. It would be like giving a payday loan to a person living on Social Security only at 80. You will most likely never recoup that money.