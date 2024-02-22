Urijah Faber's A1 Combat 18 (Feb 22)

Parlier's Avalos Brothers set to share the cage one more time at A1 Combat 18 February 22nd in Lemoore.



It Is fight week in the Central Valley! Urijah Faber's A1 Combat returns to the Tachi Palace Casino & Resort in Lemoore, Ca on Thursday February 22nd 2024. That's right Thursday! A little "Throwback Thursday" to when the Tachi Palace hosted MMA events regularly on this day of the week.



The A1 Combat 18 card is stacked with the A1 Combat Lightweight title up for grabs in the main event. Some of the Valley's top pro's will be featured, in a night of action that will not disappoint.



The Avalos Brother's are back! The Parlier Prize Fighters out of Dethrone MMA in Fresno, will finally get to compete on the same card, again. Older brother Jose "Stilmatik" Avalos and Christian "Landshark" Avalos are scheduled to compete on the same night at A1 Combat 18 in Lemoore, Ca. The two have fought on the same card before in 2018 at TPF 35 at the same venue where Christian made a successful pro debut. While Jose picked up a submission win to move to 3-1 that night. The two also competed on the same card as amateurs for 559 Fights in 2017. The Avalos Brothers have been booked to compete on the same card since then, but for one reason or the other, it hasn't panned out.



On Thursday February 22nd they will get to share the same cage once again. Some might say it's not that big of a deal, since they have done it before. For the Central Valley MMA fans, it is a big deal, because it may be the last time. Younger brother Christian Avalos is currently (3-1) and will be fighting for the A1 Combat Lightweight championship at A1 Combat 18. "Landshark" takes on Gilroy's Anthony Figueroa in a fight where the winner will be crowned the new champion, and could easily get the call up to the big show.



Jose Avalos stands at (7-4) and is looking to bounce back after a decision loss, to get back on track to his ultimate goal, which is the UFC as well. "Stilmatik" is also one or two impressive wins away from the big leagues and has definitely shown to be ready.



The Avalos brothers may not share a cage again after A1 Combat 18, but that's not a bad thing. The Avalos brother's have been side by side throughout their whole MMA journey and that will never change. What will change as these fighters continue to succeed, is the scenery. The Central Valley fans can see "Stilmatik" stealing the show in Las Vegas one day. Or the "LandShark" bringing home a UFC title to the 559. It's just a matter of time.



For now these two athletes will perform at a top level right here in the Central Valley for one of the best regional promotions around. Come check out the Avalos brothers at Urijah Faber's A1 Combat 18 Thursday February 22nd 2024 from the Tachi Palace Casino & Resort.