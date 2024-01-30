Economy UPS to cut 12,000 jobs after 'disappointing' year

White Whale

White Whale

Black Belt
@Black
Joined
Feb 25, 2006
Messages
5,381
Reaction score
9,268
www.bbc.com

UPS to cut 12,000 jobs after 'disappointing' year

The parcel delivery giant said it was looking for $1bn in savings, as AI makes up for the jobs.
www.bbc.com

apnews.com

UPS to cut 12,000 jobs 5 months after reaching union deal as revenue outlook for year disappoints

UPS will cut 12,000 jobs and released a revenue outlook for this year that sent its shares down sharply.
apnews.com apnews.com

Parcel delivery firm UPS has said it will cut 12,000 jobs, after it was hit by a softer economy and a labour fight that scared away some customers.

Chief executive Carol Tomé said 2023 was a "difficult and disappointing year", and the firm was investing in artificial intelligence (AI) as it pushes to become more efficient.
She has also called staff back to the office five days a week.
The job cuts are expected to reduce costs by $1bn (£790m) this year.
UPS, whose business is seen as an indicator of wider economic health, struggled last year with a fall in sales and profits, as the number of packages handled by the firm declined.
The company said that reflected economic weakness in Europe and parts of Asia, as well as disruption in the US, where a strike threatened by staff over the summer led some customers to shift their business to rivals.
UPS said it had since won back about 60% of that business and expected modest growth to start to return this year, with average daily volumes flat or up 2% in the US and flat or up 3% internationally.

But its forecast was weaker than analysts had expected, sending shares down more than 7%.
It also warned that costs associated with its new contract with the Teamsters union would continue to weigh on the company over the next six months.
As part of that deal, the average full-time driver won a pay and benefits package worth about $170,000 (£135,000) a year.
The 12,000 planned job cuts represent about 2.5% of the company's global workforce, which has already shrunk since the pandemic when a surge in online shopping prompted business to boom.
Executives said most of the positions would be cut from the ranks of its 85,000 management staff, as well as some contractors. Those positions will not return, even as the business mends, executives said.
"It's a change in the way we work," said chief financial officer Brian Newman.
The company is also exploring a potential sale of Coyote, a truck load brokerage business it purchased in 2015, which matches truckers to customers.

This is depressing but not surprising with the economy being the way it is. People don't have the money to spend like they used to and union deal put UPS in a dire situation.
 
Oh' great, they're gonna be even shittier now.
 
I fucking highly doubt the union deal put them in a "dire" situation.
 
White Whale said:
It didn't help and the fact some Teamsters are upset the union chief met with Donald Trump.

Bidenomics is not working the unions got to perhaps put their support behind other politicians besides established Democrats.
Click to expand...
That's behind a paywall.

I don't know what "Bidenomics" is and while I'm not a fan of the Democrats, Republicans are extremely hostile to labor so there's not a lot of options
 
Sounds like another case of a corporation coming back down to earth from Covid highs.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

PEB
Economy UPS union drivers could receive 170,000 a year with benefits included under new contract
4 5 6
Replies
108
Views
4K
tastaylvr
T
LeonardoBjj
Social HIV vaccine trial in Africa halted after disappointing data
Replies
2
Views
231
Domitian
Domitian
Siver!
Economy Chinese EV Manufacturer BYD Out-Sells Tesla in Final Quarter
Replies
7
Views
283
tastaylvr
T

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,230,342
Messages
54,995,508
Members
174,542
Latest member
gafinato

Share this page

Back
Top