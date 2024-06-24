AldoStillGoat
Looks sharp, alive, no signs of cte and says he will come back stronger
He seems like he was born with cte.He for sure is going to have CTE at some point.
He has been short circuited so many times, and this latest one was a full shadface coma up against the fence. He was out for a good while.
There’s no reason why he should retire, legitimately, if overeem can get knocked out like 20 plus times in his k1 and mma career without people screaming for him to retire then a guy who has been chinny his entire career can do whatever the F he wants
Meh he was just on a three fight win streak before this.I don't know who takes more naps at this point Johnny Walker or his baby?
It really varies from person to person, this isn't a safe statement. Some guys get rocked hard in sparring once, have concussion symptoms for months and just retire all the time. I think they've been studying the genetics behind CTE and onset dementia etc from head trauma and it looks like there's genetic precursors for some people and others, not so much. Regardless I think with guys like Tony Ferguson and Bigfoot we are literally going to see Chris Benoit type stories in a decade or two from now and feel really bad. Phil Baroni might have already been one of them.
Look what happened to Gerald McClellan. Just takes one bad night. I'm not saying Johnny Walker should retire but I'd love to know how many times he's been floored in sparring and...if you have a fighter with such a bad chin and loose defense that's been KOd 6 times by 32...as a coach maybe it's time to have an ethical conversation.
I wonder what's worse for CTE getting knocked out often with pretty much single blows (Overeem/Walker) or being unable to get knocked out & take more punishment (Tony Ferguson/ Diaz bros, etc)He for sure is going to have CTE at some point.
Looks sharp, alive, no signs of cte and says he will come back stronger
He got KO’ed by Ankalaev before this. The 3 fight win streak was prior to that.Meh he was just on a three fight win streak before this.
He has won zero fights in his last 3 fights. LOL.Meh he was just on a three fight win streak before this.