It really varies from person to person, this isn't a safe statement. Some guys get rocked hard in sparring once, have concussion symptoms for months and just retire all the time. I think they've been studying the genetics behind CTE and onset dementia etc from head trauma and it looks like there's genetic precursors for some people and others, not so much. Regardless I think with guys like Tony Ferguson and Bigfoot we are literally going to see Chris Benoit type stories in a decade or two from now and feel really bad. Phil Baroni might have already been one of them.



Look what happened to Gerald McClellan. Just takes one bad night. I'm not saying Johnny Walker should retire but I'd love to know how many times he's been floored in sparring and...if you have a fighter with such a bad chin and loose defense that's been KOd 6 times by 32...as a coach maybe it's time to have an ethical conversation.