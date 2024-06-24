  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Media Update from Johnny Walker: will not retire

AldoStillGoat

AldoStillGoat

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Oct 15, 2016
Messages
3,655
Reaction score
8,417




Looks sharp, alive, no signs of cte and says he will come back stronger
 
Johnny walker fights out of Ireland now… a country with a few good boxing gyms. Please someone teach him some boxing fundamentals before he dies in the ring. No one wants to see that he’s a likeable guy. Please.
 
There’s no reason why he should retire, legitimately, if overeem can get knocked out like 20 plus times in his k1 and mma career without people screaming for him to retire then a guy who has been chinny his entire career can do whatever the F he wants
 
The UFC needs to make Walker vs Tony Ferguson, loser retires. Winner also retires.
 
He for sure is going to have CTE at some point.

He has been short circuited so many times, and this latest one was a full shadface coma up against the fence. He was out for a good while.
 
Arm Barbarian said:
He for sure is going to have CTE at some point.

He has been short circuited so many times, and this latest one was a full shadface coma up against the fence. He was out for a good while.
Click to expand...
He seems like he was born with cte.
 
RonDante said:
There’s no reason why he should retire, legitimately, if overeem can get knocked out like 20 plus times in his k1 and mma career without people screaming for him to retire then a guy who has been chinny his entire career can do whatever the F he wants
Click to expand...

It really varies from person to person, this isn't a safe statement. Some guys get rocked hard in sparring once, have concussion symptoms for months and just retire all the time. I think they've been studying the genetics behind CTE and onset dementia etc from head trauma and it looks like there's genetic precursors for some people and others, not so much. Regardless I think with guys like Tony Ferguson and Bigfoot we are literally going to see Chris Benoit type stories in a decade or two from now and feel really bad. Phil Baroni might have already been one of them.

Look what happened to Gerald McClellan. Just takes one bad night. I'm not saying Johnny Walker should retire but I'd love to know how many times he's been floored in sparring and...if you have a fighter with such a bad chin and loose defense that's been KOd 6 times by 32...as a coach maybe it's time to have an ethical conversation.
 
HuskySamoan said:
It really varies from person to person, this isn't a safe statement. Some guys get rocked hard in sparring once, have concussion symptoms for months and just retire all the time. I think they've been studying the genetics behind CTE and onset dementia etc from head trauma and it looks like there's genetic precursors for some people and others, not so much. Regardless I think with guys like Tony Ferguson and Bigfoot we are literally going to see Chris Benoit type stories in a decade or two from now and feel really bad. Phil Baroni might have already been one of them.

Look what happened to Gerald McClellan. Just takes one bad night. I'm not saying Johnny Walker should retire but I'd love to know how many times he's been floored in sparring and...if you have a fighter with such a bad chin and loose defense that's been KOd 6 times by 32...as a coach maybe it's time to have an ethical conversation.
Click to expand...

CTE can be managed with lifestyle interventions but the people with CTE are often too uneducated or lacking in resources to be able to effectively manage it.
 
Arm Barbarian said:
He for sure is going to have CTE at some point.

He has been short circuited so many times, and this latest one was a full shadface coma up against the fence. He was out for a good while.
Click to expand...
I wonder what's worse for CTE getting knocked out often with pretty much single blows (Overeem/Walker) or being unable to get knocked out & take more punishment (Tony Ferguson/ Diaz bros, etc) :eek:
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,241,137
Messages
55,740,333
Members
174,916
Latest member
Mr. Rat

Share this page

Back
Top