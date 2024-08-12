Law update: 100 millies so far! Is It Time That AIPAC Register as a Foreign Agent? Long Past Time Perhaps?

I am guessing that 'both sides' and anyone from anywhere, really, can all agree here. Just common sense, no?

If unfamiliar, please, familiarize yourself with the The Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) (22 U.S.C. § 611 et seq.) also called the Foreign Principal Registration Act of 1938.

I mean in what world is it sensible for a nation allow another nation to openly bribe their own politicians? And why not have our supposed politicians who fill their bank accounts with foreign blood money, to register as foreign agents as well?

For anyone having trouble trying to figure out how this is even a thing and how it is possible that they still have not registered, the following timeline should help.

I couldn't figure it out so I dove in, head first. And, I've never really bought into to crazy conspiracy theories, but when this all heated up, it was back in the 60s, and guess which brothers were aggressively standing up to the AZC or AIPAC?

October 31, 1962:
The United States made our intentions known...
P6100132.jpg


June 28, 1963:
Wall Street Journal breaks the story in America...
P6100060.jpg


October 11, 1963:
Papers sent...
P6100033.jpg


And then on November 22, 1963:

Cx3qt8LWQAAUkxO.jpg


And it all went away.

I guess it's important to know that he was going after Dimona as well...

Kennedy Warned Israeli Leaders in 1963 That U.S. “Commitment and Support” Could be “Seriously Jeopardized” Absent Inspection of Dimona Reactor.

U.S. Intelligence Estimated That by Mid-1960s Dimona Could Produce Enough Plutonium For “One or Two Weapons A Year”

The Battle of the Letters, 1963: John F. Kennedy, David Ben-Gurion, Levi Eshkol, and the U.S. Inspections of Dimona | National Security Archive

Washington D.C., May 2, 2019 - During 1963, President John F. Kennedy was preoccupied with issues such as Vietnam, the nuclear test ban negotiations, civil rights protests, and Cuba. It is less well known, however, that one of his most abiding concerns was whether and how fast Israel was seeking...
nsarchive.gwu.edu nsarchive.gwu.edu

All said and done, is there a sane person around that thinks AIPAC and the politicians who take all that sweet cash SHOULD NOT HAVE TO AT LEAST REGISTER?
 
It never ceases to amaze me how utterly complete the Israeli stranglehold on all aspects of Western society, but especially America.

The Illusion of Freedom.
 
Its concerning how AIPIC is bragging on twitter they have helped potlicans on both parties win elections.

Wouldn't that be called election meddling,interference?
 
Even worse, the anti-BDS laws that have massive bipartisan support that literally force government workers to say they will not enter boycotts of Israel and force government agencies to not spend any money on any companies boycotting Israel.

Or the executive order signed by Trump in 2018 that says that anything the IHRA deems anti-semitism is now illegal:

It's pretty out and the open at this point. Our first amendment has been completely voided when it comes to anything criticizing Israel or Jewish people.
 
<PlusJuan> <WellThere><mma4>

And they don't just mock us on twitter, but their own damn website too...
GmtnIEW.png


www.aipacpac.org

AIPAC PAC

The largest pro-Israel PAC in America.
www.aipacpac.org www.aipacpac.org

clown world
 
yet zionists like @Samjj refuse to accept jewish/zionist influence/control over the West.
 
that's the one with the duck as a mascot right?
 
I've said it before and I'll say it again, Israel is the greatest foreign threat to the US
 
Every single one of you are going to get fired for this thread.
 


Blaring it in our faces... but keep voting for these assclowns.
 
Hard to label them a foreign agent in any western country when every leader left and right has went out of their way to prostrate themselves on camera.

Plus dispensationalism has westerners brainwashed and when people stand up against ethnic cleansing they are called anti Semitic even though Palestinians are also Semitic people.
 
zionists are your friends
zionists are your friends
zionists are your friends
---everyone with any real power in America

readsludge.com

AIPAC Officially Surpasses $100 Million in Spending on 2024 Elections

The pro-Israel group passed the $100 million spending mark in July, according to new FEC information.
readsludge.com readsludge.com
Spam On Rye said:
Hard to label them a foreign agent in any western country when every leader left and right has went out of their way to prostrate themselves on camera.

Plus dispensationalism has westerners brainwashed and when people stand up against ethnic cleansing they are called anti Semitic even though Palestinians are also Semitic people.
Click to expand...

No worries...​

Brainwashing is good for America. War is peace and all that.
 
