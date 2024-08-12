GoldenWolf87 said: Its concerning how AIPIC is bragging on twitter they have helped potlicans on both parties win elections.



Wouldn't that be called election meddling,interference?

Even worse, the anti-BDS laws that have massive bipartisan support that literally force government workers to say they will not enter boycotts of Israel and force government agencies to not spend any money on any companies boycotting Israel.Or the executive order signed by Trump in 2018 that says that anything the IHRA deems anti-semitism is now illegal:It's pretty out and the open at this point. Our first amendment has been completely voided when it comes to anything criticizing Israel or Jewish people.