Unsolved Mysteries Reboot on Netflix--Tiffany Valiante

The new reboot of Unsolved Mysteries on Netflix starts off with a crazy first episode. On July 12, 2015, outgoing 18-year-old volleyball star Tiffany Valiante was struck by a New Jersey Transit train. Less than a day later, authorities classified her death as a suicide. But Tiffany’s family — and some investigators — believe that she didn’t take her own life, but was instead a victim of foul play. Her shoes and other belongings were found over a mile away from where she was struck. Even more disturbing, family members found an ax with “red markings” near the scene, but it has since been lost. Witnesses have changed their stories and evidence contradicts the official explanation. Now Tiffany’s family has developed their own theory about what happened to their beautiful daughter – they believe she was kidnapped near her home, killed, and then left on the train tracks more than four miles away. What do the official incident reports and evidence photos reveal? Is there another explanation for the death of this promising young woman?Have you guys watched this? What do you think happened? If you haven't watch it ASAP and let's discuss. Crazy theories online, the case is captivating as hell.