Unsigned Heavyweights - Thread Four

This post is dedicated to Georgian/Ukrainian heavyweight prospect Guram Gugenishvili. Please see this video posted in honor of his memory. Guram's memorial video.

For previous Unsigned Heavyweights threads, please see the following links: Thread One | Thread Two | Thread Three


Preamble: We're on year 10 of this thread, and so many heavyweights here have moved onto the big leagues. I still firmly believe in the power of fan voices, and the ability of forums and threads like this to direct eyes on prospects and give them opportunities they may not otherwise receive. Fans are force multipliers. We find the best prospects, we talk about them, we bring them up to promoters, to scouts, to managers, and we shine light on all the hard work they do. The heavyweights in the first post are my personal list of prospects, whereas the second post contains submissions by community members.

My criteria: I've only listed fighters who have never been signed by the UFC, Bellator, or have participated in a PFL tournament, with preference to younger fighters. Factors I've taken into account when profiling fighters are: Age, camp, record, level of opposition, dedication (fight consistency and athleticism), and skill-set.


*. Kirill Kornilov

Height: 0'0" Weight: 265 Age: 00 Reach: 00" Rec: 0-0

To be profiled shortly.

*. Anatoly Malykhin

Height: 0'0" Weight: 265 Age: 00 Reach: 00" Rec: 0-0

To be profiled shortly.

*. Ben Tynan

Height: 0'0" Weight: 265 Age: 00 Reach: 00" Rec: 0-0

To be profiled shortly.

*. Marcus Buchecha

Height: 0'0" Weight: 265 Age: 00 Reach: 00" Rec: 0-0

To be profiled shortly.

*. Alikhan Vakhaev

Height: 0'0" Weight: 265 Age: 00 Reach: 00" Rec: 0-0

To be profiled shortly.

*. Hugo Cunha

Height: 0'0" Weight: 265 Age: 00 Reach: 00" Rec: 0-0

To be profiled shortly.

*. Aleksandr Maslov

Height: 0'0" Weight: 265 Age: 00 Reach: 00" Rec: 0-0

To be profiled shortly.

*. Stefan Vojcak

Height: 0'0" Weight: 265 Age: 00 Reach: 00" Rec: 0-0

To be profiled shortly.

*. Mario Pinto

Height: 0'0" Weight: 265 Age: 00 Reach: 00" Rec: 0-0

To be profiled shortly.

*. Guilherme Pat

Height: 0'0" Weight: 265 Age: 00 Reach: 00" Rec: 0-0

To be profiled shortly.

*. Talisson Teixeira

Height: 0'0" Weight: 265 Age: 00 Reach: 00" Rec: 0-0

To be profiled shortly.

*. AD Palmore

Height: 0'0" Weight: 265 Age: 00 Reach: 00" Rec: 0-0

To be profiled shortly.

*. Oumar Kane

Height: 0'0" Weight: 265 Age: 00 Reach: 00" Rec: 0-0

To be profiled shortly.

*. Yilizhati

Height: 0'0" Weight: 265 Age: 00 Reach: 00" Rec: 0-0

To be profiled shortly.

*. David Balevski

Height: 0'0" Weight: 265 Age: 00 Reach: 00" Rec: 0-0

To be profiled shortly.

*. Pavel Dailidko

Height: 0'0" Weight: 265 Age: 00 Reach: 00" Rec: 0-0

To be profiled shortly.
 
Community Submissions

This post will list heayweight prospects submitted by members of the community. Feel free to suggest a fighter in this thread and I will add their names to this list.


*. Fighter

Height: 0'0" Weight: 265 Age: 00 Reach: 00" Rec: 0-0

Submitted by: Poster
 
That top 10 is quality, imagine if those guys were all in the UFC... Would turn HW into one of the stronger divisions.
 
Unsure why the ufc has let so many of these hw prospects from eastern europe slip through their grasp whilst signing krylov or that chechen.

Your really sold on curtis blaydes perhaps the ufc should make the call.
 
It seems like the ufc doesn't sign heavyweights with limited experience as often as they used to . Maybe it's because they have a small heavyweight roster so it's harder to build guys up?
 
They'd probably be more willing to sign bedorf or erokhin before the top 3
 
Damn, I hope the UFC picks up some of those top 10 guys soon. Especially the top 2.

Aliakbari has great potential, bus they may not want him due to his drug test history and the USADA thing. Maybe the risk of him popping is too big for the UFC right now, but if he keeps winning they may have to sign him anyway. For now, the UFC has Makhov, who I understand is an even better wrestler.

Not sure why the UFC doesn't sign any of these guys though. The HW roster is already tiny, with a shitload of aging guys and lower level guys.
 
Wow. Congrats to Blaydes. I feel like Paul L definitely had a role in putting him on the map.
 
Holy shit! Blaydes vs ngannou in ufc! Sucks that one of them has to lose though.
 
Thought of this thread as soon as I seen the Blaydes news. Nice one Paul
 
Bit dissappointed he's fighting Ngannou, they are both solid prospects. Great signing for UFC though.
 
Great to see Blaydes get picked up.
 
The best heavyweight in a long time is now in the UFC, congrats to Curtis!

That makes Sergey Pavlovich the best heavyweight not signed by a major promotion as of now. Hopefully we'll see him make the move soon as well. I'll compare Pavlovich to JDS and Blaydes to Cain, although they are both very different fighters, but the signing of those two would be similar to when they picked up JDS and Cain.
 
Pavlovich has shown some interest on signing with UFC?

I ask that because I could think M-1 could be behind him for obvious reasons
 
qw3rty said:
Pavlovich has shown some interest on signing with UFC?

I ask that because I could think M-1 could be behind him for obvious reasons
It was rumored Pavlovich signed with UFC and would fight at Zagreb card.
And he won't go to M-1 cause he is Fight Nights fighter.
 
