This post is dedicated to Georgian/Ukrainian heavyweight prospect Guram Gugenishvili. Please see this video posted in honor of his memory. Guram's memorial video.
For previous Unsigned Heavyweights threads, please see the following links: Thread One | Thread Two | Thread Three
Unsigned Heavyweights - Thread Four
Preamble: We're on year 10 of this thread, and so many heavyweights here have moved onto the big leagues. I still firmly believe in the power of fan voices, and the ability of forums and threads like this to direct eyes on prospects and give them opportunities they may not otherwise receive. Fans are force multipliers. We find the best prospects, we talk about them, we bring them up to promoters, to scouts, to managers, and we shine light on all the hard work they do. The heavyweights in the first post are my personal list of prospects, whereas the second post contains submissions by community members.
My criteria: I've only listed fighters who have never been signed by the UFC, Bellator, or have participated in a PFL tournament, with preference to younger fighters. Factors I've taken into account when profiling fighters are: Age, camp, record, level of opposition, dedication (fight consistency and athleticism), and skill-set.
*. Kirill Kornilov
Height: 0'0" Weight: 265 Age: 00 Reach: 00" Rec: 0-0
To be profiled shortly.
*. Anatoly Malykhin
Height: 0'0" Weight: 265 Age: 00 Reach: 00" Rec: 0-0
To be profiled shortly.
*. Ben Tynan
Height: 0'0" Weight: 265 Age: 00 Reach: 00" Rec: 0-0
To be profiled shortly.
*. Marcus Buchecha
Height: 0'0" Weight: 265 Age: 00 Reach: 00" Rec: 0-0
To be profiled shortly.
*. Alikhan Vakhaev
Height: 0'0" Weight: 265 Age: 00 Reach: 00" Rec: 0-0
To be profiled shortly.
*. Hugo Cunha
Height: 0'0" Weight: 265 Age: 00 Reach: 00" Rec: 0-0
To be profiled shortly.
*. Aleksandr Maslov
Height: 0'0" Weight: 265 Age: 00 Reach: 00" Rec: 0-0
To be profiled shortly.
*. Stefan Vojcak
Height: 0'0" Weight: 265 Age: 00 Reach: 00" Rec: 0-0
To be profiled shortly.
*. Mario Pinto
Height: 0'0" Weight: 265 Age: 00 Reach: 00" Rec: 0-0
To be profiled shortly.
*. Guilherme Pat
Height: 0'0" Weight: 265 Age: 00 Reach: 00" Rec: 0-0
To be profiled shortly.
*. Talisson Teixeira
Height: 0'0" Weight: 265 Age: 00 Reach: 00" Rec: 0-0
To be profiled shortly.
*. AD Palmore
Height: 0'0" Weight: 265 Age: 00 Reach: 00" Rec: 0-0
To be profiled shortly.
*. Oumar Kane
Height: 0'0" Weight: 265 Age: 00 Reach: 00" Rec: 0-0
To be profiled shortly.
*. Yilizhati
Height: 0'0" Weight: 265 Age: 00 Reach: 00" Rec: 0-0
To be profiled shortly.
*. David Balevski
Height: 0'0" Weight: 265 Age: 00 Reach: 00" Rec: 0-0
To be profiled shortly.
*. Pavel Dailidko
Height: 0'0" Weight: 265 Age: 00 Reach: 00" Rec: 0-0
To be profiled shortly.
Last edited: