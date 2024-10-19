Looks like the players are going to forfeit, but the school says they can't acknowledge this due to discrimination laws. As a result the school is still going to host the game, but the players that choose not to play won't be punished.



I guess that means those San Jose States will have to travel to Reno if they want to collect their win. Otherwise I would assume they would be forfeiting if they just didn't show up even though they know there won't actually be a game played.



From the article in the OP:



However, the University of Nevada, Reno, is refusing to acknowledge its players’ choice to forfeit. The school released a statement reiterating that it will move forward with its game against San Jose State. Days ago, the University confirmed that it received a statement that indicated the team’s intent to forfeit the match. Nevada, Reno claims that the players’ decisions were made independently and without consultation from the school or its athletic department, reaffirming that the players’ feelings do not reflect the University as well.