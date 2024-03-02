Social University of Florida fires all DEI employees, halts contracts

Should american education move away from DEI initiatives?

  • Yes, they are toxic for society.

    Votes: 6 85.7%

  • No, they are good for society.

    Votes: 1 14.3%
  • Total voters
    7
Fox by the Sea

Fox by the Sea

If i remember correctly, this was already discussed in the past and it's coming.
personally, i think it's a great decision, the identity politics grifters are a plague on anything, especially education.


"UF fired 13 full-time diversity, equity and inclusion positions and ended 15 administrative appointments for faculty Friday. It also eliminated the office of the Chief Diversity Officer and ended DEI contracts with outside vendors, according to a Friday memo.

The memo follows a 2023 Florida statute prohibiting the university from spending state or federal funds on DEI initiatives, which was approved by the Florida Board of Governors in its final form Jan. 24.
The about $5 million that was previously allocated to DEI expenses will now fund faculty recruitment.
The office’s website listed it had three employees including CDO Marsha McGriff, Farrah Harvey and Wilma Rogers.

The memo did not disclose the future of the Center for Inclusion and Multicultural Engagement, which received over $400,000 in the 2022-2023 UF operating budget, 85% of which was state-funded. The center oversees offices for Asian, Black, Hispanic and LGBTQ+ student engagement.

Employees fired will receive a 12-week severance pay and can apply for other positions within the university. Hiring for those employees will be fast-tracked, the memo added.

“The University of Florida is — and will always be — unwavering in our commitment to universal human dignity,” the memo said. “As we educate students by thoughtfully engaging a wide range of ideas and views, we will continue to foster a community of trust and respect for every member of the Gator Nation.”

UF eliminates diversity, equity and inclusion offices - The Independent Florida Alligator

Service of the University of Florida Community since 1901
i chose this link because "The Independent Florida Alligator" might be the best name of a news organization in existence.


this is the memo:

Compliance with BOG Regulation 9.016 on Prohibited Expenditures » Administrative Memo » University of Florida

What is the point of this if the fired employees are being fast tracked to new positions?
 
Shouldn’t they be inclusive and accepting for free. I mean they are supposed to be adults one rung away from private sector life. Can’t say I have worked for any companies that are cool with discrimination.
 
There should be no place for Pseudo science at Universities, especially public Universities.
 
KOQ24 said:
There should be no place for Pseudo science at Universities, especially public Universities.
Like Gatorade; they have a history

Gatorade was created in 1965, by a team of scientists at the University of Florida College of Medicine, including Robert Cade, Dana Shires, Harry James Free, and Alejandro de Quesada.
 
DEI is just a big mess of virtue signaling, as it often involves evaluating individuals based on factors like skin color or background. However, I believe that true progress lies in moving away from such judgments and striving for a society where everyone is viewed as equals, irrespective of race or background. This approach fosters genuine inclusivity and harmony.
 
ShadowRun said:
DEI is just a big mess of virtue signaling, as it often involves evaluating individuals based on factors like skin color or background. However, I believe that true progress lies in moving away from such judgments and striving for a society where everyone is viewed as equals, irrespective of race or background. This approach fosters genuine inclusivity and harmony.
Please take your common sense and see your way out.
 
idrankyourbeer said:
i mean how else would you be able to teach the kids that the confederates won the war?
I CBF to look but I imagine with these laws students aren't really gagging to move to Florida for their Uni experience. Abortion and actual learning. And I doubt teachers and doctors are flocking there either.
 
fingercuffs said:
I CBF to look but I imagine with these laws students aren't really gagging to move to Florida for their Uni experience. Abortion and actual learning. And I doubt teachers and doctors are flocking there either.
whats not to love about florida? it's hot and humid, and donald trump lives there. plus it's got alligators and crocidiles. and all the dumb shit happens over there. they also have 2 NHL hockey teams but i don't think anybody who lives in florida even knows that.
 
