If i remember correctly, this was already discussed in the past and it's coming.
personally, i think it's a great decision, the identity politics grifters are a plague on anything, especially education.
"UF fired 13 full-time diversity, equity and inclusion positions and ended 15 administrative appointments for faculty Friday. It also eliminated the office of the Chief Diversity Officer and ended DEI contracts with outside vendors, according to a Friday memo.
The memo follows a 2023 Florida statute prohibiting the university from spending state or federal funds on DEI initiatives, which was approved by the Florida Board of Governors in its final form Jan. 24.
The about $5 million that was previously allocated to DEI expenses will now fund faculty recruitment.
The office’s website listed it had three employees including CDO Marsha McGriff, Farrah Harvey and Wilma Rogers.
The memo did not disclose the future of the Center for Inclusion and Multicultural Engagement, which received over $400,000 in the 2022-2023 UF operating budget, 85% of which was state-funded. The center oversees offices for Asian, Black, Hispanic and LGBTQ+ student engagement.
Employees fired will receive a 12-week severance pay and can apply for other positions within the university. Hiring for those employees will be fast-tracked, the memo added.
“The University of Florida is — and will always be — unwavering in our commitment to universal human dignity,” the memo said. “As we educate students by thoughtfully engaging a wide range of ideas and views, we will continue to foster a community of trust and respect for every member of the Gator Nation.”
i chose this link because "The Independent Florida Alligator" might be the best name of a news organization in existence.
this is the memo:
