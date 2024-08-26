Unfinished Beef: Joey Chestnut vs. Kobayashi 3:00pm ET 9.2.24

Krixes
This thread is for the general discussion of the event Unfinished Beef: Joey Chestnut vs. Kobayashi 2:00pm ET 9.2.24. Please add to the discussion here.
****Best odds I could find for both guys****
RULE #1: 10-minute contest to eat the most hot dogs and buns
RULE #2: NO dunking or pouring water on hot dogs and buns
RULE #3: NO separation of hot dogs from buns
RULE #4: Penalties may be issued for breaking of rules, or regurgitation.
RULE #5: 30 seconds to finish what’s left in their mouths at end of 10 minutes
RULE #6: Excess crumbs are weighed and deducted from scores if necessary.
RULE #7: Tiebreaker — Three minutes overtime. Should a second overtime be necessary, winner will be first to finish five hot dogs and buns
