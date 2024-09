Unfinished Beef: Joey Chestnut vs. Kobayashi 3:00pm ET 9.2.24

The Rules​

This thread is for the general discussion of the event Unfinished Beef: Joey Chestnut vs. Kobayashi 2:00pm ET 9.2.24 . Please add to the discussion here.****Best odds I could find for both guys****There are key changes to the regulations compared to how Chestnut and Kobayashi competed at the Nathan’s Fourth of July contest in 2009 — the updated rules make it both more challenging, and more fair.10-minute contest to eat the most hot dogs and bunsdunking or pouring water on hot dogs and bunsseparation of hot dogs from bunsPenalties may be issued for breaking of rules, or regurgitation.30 seconds to finish what’s left in their mouths at end of 10 minutesExcess crumbs are weighed and deducted from scores if necessary.Tiebreaker — Three minutes overtime. Should a second overtime be necessary, winner will be first to finish five hot dogs and buns