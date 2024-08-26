Unfinished Beef: Joey Chestnut vs. Kobayashi 3:00pm ET 9.2.24

Krixes

Krixes

The Undefeated Gaul
Platinum Member
Joined
Mar 8, 2017
Messages
27,165
Reaction score
40,734
This thread is for the general discussion of the event Unfinished Beef: Joey Chestnut vs. Kobayashi 2:00pm ET 9.2.24. Please add to the discussion here.

****Best odds I could find for both guys****
1724712560950.png

The Rules​

There are key changes to the regulations compared to how Chestnut and Kobayashi competed at the Nathan’s Fourth of July contest in 2009 — the updated rules make it both more challenging, and more fair.

RULE #1: 10-minute contest to eat the most hot dogs and buns

RULE #2: NO dunking or pouring water on hot dogs and buns

RULE #3: NO separation of hot dogs from buns

RULE #4: Penalties may be issued for breaking of rules, or regurgitation.

RULE #5: 30 seconds to finish what’s left in their mouths at end of 10 minutes

RULE #6: Excess crumbs are weighed and deducted from scores if necessary.

RULE #7: Tiebreaker — Three minutes overtime. Should a second overtime be necessary, winner will be first to finish five hot dogs and buns
 
Last edited:
Kobayashi with dat raw athletic ability

ViI9Z7.gif
 
Updated with better over/unders. Added some clothes props...


Rules have just been added.... Some big changes from Nathans ...
 
Last edited:
Whoah those new rules are a game changer.
 
They just reported in USA Today that the table will be 36 inches instead of 30 inches, which will gives Joey a greater advantage.
Also the table will be made of wood instead of aluminum, which gives greater hot dog plate stability for some odd reason.

Anyone know what type of tablecloth they'll be using or what the graphic pattern will be?
Some people believe that ******** pattern could make Kobayashi hallucinate.
 
Going to be on Netflix tomorrow (didn’t expect that).
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

jefferz
Joey Chestnut Banned
4 5 6
Replies
108
Views
3K
Jesus X
Jesus X
SadBunny
Netflix will settle 15 years of Joey Chestnut vs. Takeru Kobayashi with a live hot dog-eating contest
2 3
Replies
56
Views
1K
AtomicPanther
AtomicPanther

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,246,437
Messages
56,123,585
Members
175,076
Latest member
nixwix

Share this page

Back
Top